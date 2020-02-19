We all know how important sleep is to all of us, particularly to our health. No matter how busy your schedule is, it should not be an excuse not to enjoy a fantastic sleep daily. Aside from having a consistent sleep schedule, relaxing bedtime ritual, regular exercise, and other sleep hygiene, getting the right mattress is also important.

Believe it or not, mattresses can affect your sleep quality as well as your health. After a long day, nothing can beat the comfort and support that a great mattress can offer. Just thinking about it makes us yearn for a deep slumber to ensure our wellness. So what about sleeping on bad or poor mattresses? If a great mattress help improves your health, a bad mattress, on the other hand, increases your health risks:

Insufficient Sleep

A bad mattress is one of the reasons why many people experience insufficient sleep. Some may be able to tolerate it for a few days, but not for long once it starts to affect your daily life. This will not only deprive your body enough time to repair itself but also affects your critical thinking, mood, productivity, and more.

Worse is, lack of sleep due to a bad mattress may lead to more serious health conditions in the future. Read on what other health risks that you can get from sleeping on a poor mattress which is connected here.

Body Pain

One of the reasons why investing in a good mattress is important is due to its sufficient amount of comfort and support. Regardless of your height, weight, and preferred sleep position, you should not wake up with body pain. This can be felt on your back, hips, shoulders, neck, and/or joints if the mattress is too firm or too soft. Body pain is also common if the mattress already has permanent indentations or sagged spots, especially in the middle.

As a result, sleepers usually experience lower back pain, sore muscles, joint pains, and more due to bad mattress. If you experience any of these, it is better to get a new one before you develop an injury. If you are interested in new mattress you can check some of them here .

Asthma and Allergies

Not all mattresses are hypoallergenic and that’s a fact. Even if it is expensive, it doesn’t mean that it can protect you from asthma and allergies unless otherwise stated. Dust particles and other allergens accumulate in mattresses over time. Without hypoallergenic properties and proper cleaning treatment, it could trigger asthma and other allergic reactions. For instance, a mattress inhabited by dust mites and bed bugs triggers different skin problems like eczema and other respiratory ailments.

If not handled right away, your mattress can harm your lungs and lead to a sore throat. If allergy-proof covers no longer work, it is a sign that you need to buy a new mattress. High-quality mattresses usually have a longer lifespan which spans from 7 to 10 years depending on its construction and brand.

Lethargy or Drowsiness

The combination of a bad mattress and a poor night’s sleep often makes people feel tired and drowsy. A poor mattress can prevent you from falling asleep easily especially if you work on different shifts. Even though feeling sleepy in the afternoon and late in the evening is normal, feeling lazy all day isn’t normal.

Of course, this can affect your focus and eventually your work. If this goes on, you could also lose your appetite. If you worry about the health of your skin, take note that it could also show signs of fatigue.

Risk of Obesity

Getting enough sleep helps the body burn off calories and restores energy to keep you productive the following day. Thus, those who suffer from insufficient sleep look for an alternative way to provide their body’s required energy. In most cases, those people rely on eating more food as their source of energy. However, the metabolism slows down when the body suffers from insufficient sleep.

This causes the body to struggle to burn down calories and the rest of their meal. Therefore, sleeping on a bad mattress where you experience sleep deprivation regularly could lead to weight gain and worse, obesity.

Heart Conditions

Are you fed up in dealing with itchy skin and other allergic reactions? If yes, then don’t wait until you suffer from heart conditions too. Settling on just “any mattress” you see online or physical stores is not enough. Without listing all the important things to consider when buying a new mattress, you could miss one or two. So, this is where discomfort and frequent sleep interruptions may occur which may also lead to insufficient sleep.

If you don’t take proper actions now, your poor mattress may affect your heart. According to studies, those people who suffer from this problem can develop diseases related to their heart. Specifically, it can lead to high blood pressure and stroke.

Stress and Anxiety

This may seem unbelievable but sleeping for at least 8 hours a day can help you fight stress and anxiety. Getting the right amount of sleep daily promotes positive energy and healthier life. Without the right mattress to help you achieve that, the tension and anxiety inside you may elevate. Suffering from long-term stress and lack of sleep may cause depression or other psychological issues.

Thus, choosing the best mattress according to your specific needs is a must. Even if you can’t afford the most expensive ones, it should be able to help you sleep. This will give your mind and body enough time to relax and ease your anxiety, stress, or depression.

Conclusion

Investing in a good mattress doesn’t always mean you have to spend a huge amount of money. Many mattress companies nowadays offer cost-efficient mattresses that are not only budget-friendly but also high-quality. More and more brands also promote green mattresses that are eco-friendly and made of hypoallergenic materials.Alternatively, you may consider buying a good mattress topper if you cannot afford to buy a new mattress.

Therefore, you can get all the sleep you need to relax your mind and body for a few hours. Moreover, you can wake up feeling fresh and energetic to be productive.