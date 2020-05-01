Cannabis has been used for more than five thousand years, not only because of its natural properties but also for its recreational uses. Nowadays, cannabis is forbidden almost all over the world if we speak in terms of recreational purposes. When we speak about medicinal uses of cannabis, the statistics change, but not so much. At this point, we could think of a great change, but in fact, even for medical purposes, cannabis is not yet allowed in many countries.

When we speak about the legalization of cannabis, some countries allow it, for example, The United States, Mexico, Portugal, Nederland, etc.

Of course, the law is not the same in every country, and there are several variations according to restrictions of the uses, the consumption, and the charges that the country imposes or any kind of punishment that can derive from here.

But the medical properties that this plant has are not only present in the leaves and flowers, but also in its seeds. However, cannabis as a plant is not allowed in countries such as France, but its seeds are.

A brief list of the benefits of cannabis

The medical potential of cannabis is undeniable because of its miraculous benefits in health issues. If you have been through any of these conditions below, you can always have in mind that there are medical cannabis seeds available in the market. In Seedsman, you can find a variety of these seeds.

Anxiety: It is a disorder that affects millions of people all around the world, and not even half of the affected people receive treatment. Among the symptoms we can find: irritability that increases, sleep difficulties and restlessness and feelings of worry that are uncontrollable. There are different diagnoses for anxiety, some of which are: General Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder Known also as Social Panic, Panic Disorder, Separation Anxiety Disorder, Specific Phobia, Agoraphobia, and Selective Mutism. CBD in cannabis has been deeply studied and reported as having anxiolytic effects and not affecting motor functions. It’s been proved that it doesn’t affect the mood either.

Multiple sclerosis: It is a disease of the immune system that breaks down the myelin that protects the nerves. Among the symptoms, we can find the following: tingling, loss of sensation, paralysis of the legs, loss of vision, fatigue, stiff muscles, clumsiness, headaches, among many others. In fact, the presence and severity of symptoms are varied according to the level of the disease. Although this disease has no cure, there are treatments that can help with the symptoms. Cannabis seeds are of great help in this disease because it helps to reduce pain, and it decreases the muscle stiffness. According to a study published in the magazine ‘Neuropharmacology’, an improvement was demonstrated in a mouse with this disease. This improvement was because with cannabis, there is an increase in the expression of genes that are in charge of ‘cleaning’ the excess of glutamate in the cells, and it is glutamate in excess, the one that damages the neurons.

Depression: It is a group of disorders that are associated with the mood of a person. It can affect the way this person thinks and even the way this person acts. As in anxiety, for depression, there are many kinds of depression, for example, Major Depression, Persistent Depressive Disorder, PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Seasonal Affective Disorder, Situational Depression, Atypical Depression. Psychotic Depression and Peripartum Depression. Cannabis can ease depression because when it’s used, the body releases higher dopamine quantities.

Nausea: Feeling nausea doesn’t necessarily mean that there is an illness; it can be caused due to movement or spinning or as a consequence of drinking alcohol. It can also be caused as a result of taking medicine with an empty stomach. In fact, there are many reasons why you can feel nausea such as pregnancy, heart attack, viral or bacterial infections, among many others. Even nausea doesn’t always mean illness, it’s very unpleasant to feel it. Cannabis can help with this condition even with more effectiveness than prescribed medicine because it seems to be related to the receptors that are located in some parts of the brain that are joined with the serotonin.

Insomnia: It’s a very common disorder that affects nearly 45% of the people in the world. We’re speaking of around 3.5 billion people. And even most of the cases with this disorder are related to bad habits, and there are more causes that can lead to this disorder, such as lack of exercise, certain medicine, and some chronic diseases. Some benefits of cannabis to help you with this common disorder are that it works as a relaxant, as a painkiller, it stabilizes breathing, and it doesn’t unsettle the cognitive state.

Inflammation: It is a biological response of the immune system that occurs because of different factors such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or because of an injury. It happens to protect the body of possible infections. Inflammation can be accompanied by pain and an itchy feeling. The goal of inflammation is to locate the damaged tissue and to eliminate it. Some studies have proved that THC and CBD present in cannabis are useful for treating inflammation, being CBD much stronger than THC.

Alzheimer’s disease: It’s a progressive disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. What happens in this disease is that there is a progressive loss of brain cells; this decrease of the cell leads to depression, social distancing, irritability and aggressivity, disorientation, among many others. Even if there is not a cure yet for this disease, cannabis seeds can help diminish the symptoms.

Don’t forget to have in mind that even these seeds are so-called miraculous seeds, and we cannot abuse the consumption of them because even water in excess can cause more damage than good.

Of course, these are not the only benefits, but certainly, these are enough to assure you cannabis seeds are great and, certainly, they came to stay.