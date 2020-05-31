With the advancement of digital technology, being online all the time is normal for all of us. We have computers, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that help us to stay connected wherever we are. Also, the Wi-Fi connection is available almost everywhere, which makes it even easier to stay online. There are more and more businesses that are creating online platforms and replacing standard offices with software and remote workers.

One of the main reasons why most of us are always online is social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others. Also, we have services like WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram, that allows us to be in contact with our friends and family. Furthermore, we can find almost any information on the Internet, from various analyses, documents, videos, elaborates, stuff for school and college, and many more. Most of us could not imagine a life without an Internet connection anymore.

Many businesses are evolving with digital services and online connections. For example, online casinos became much more popular than standard land-based ones. Moreover, we can gamble on lots of other stuff than only games and sports. Betting on video games is very popular in recent years, and you can visit Topgamersguide.com if you are interested in betting on Valorant, and many other games. On the other side, besides many benefits of the Internet, there are also various issues linked with privacy, which is the main problem today. Here are the biggest challenges for online privacy in 2020.

1. Data Collection

Whenever you visit some sites, they could ask you to register and share some of your private data with them. Also, they could follow your IP address and search through the history in your browser. Most of them are doing this for marketing purposes, and you must already saw some ads about stuff that you recently searched for on the internet. Companies are also using mobile apps for these purposes. While in most cases, your data can only serve for market research, the great issue is linked with possible scams and threats.

2. Everything is Connected

While it seems useful and practical to connect various devices and have control over them with your smartphone, there is still a great problem with security. For example, you probably heard of smart houses, where you can control everything only with an app on your smartphone. However, what if someone finds a way to break into your phone, or steal it, and how would you protect from that? The companies that are creating new software and devices are working on this topic, but the maximum security is still not guaranteed. On the other hand, it would be enough for someone to hack in your security system, which means that the hacker could record all videos from your cameras and more.

3. Government Is Spying On Us

It is not a secret that most of the western countries are spying their citizens over their smartphones and PCs, and the valid reason for that is to prevent criminal activities, piracy, and many more. However, the main problem lies in the fact that they are observing your action online without your agreement, which represents an attack on your right for privacy. There is a solution for that, and you will need to install a VPN security system on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or other devices.

4. Web Tracking

We have already mentioned how companies can track your history and use it for marketing analyses, which, as a result, has many different ads and pop-ups that annoy all of us every day. The EU found a solution to this problem by introducing measures that force companies and websites to inform visitors about their intentions and what are they planning to do with the data collected. Also, you now have a choice to deny them from gathering any information from your browser.

5. Security Issues

Since the Internet become popular worldwide, we know about the main security issues, and that are hackers. Various criminal organizations from all around the world are trying to break security codes, and try to steal personal data, numbers of bank accounts, and many other files. The standard protection from this is a firewall and antiviruses. However, they are constantly trying to find new ways of breaking through these systems. Also, you should always be aware of the software that you download, because it might be corrupted with viruses and malware, that could create various problems with your PC. Moreover, you should know that the sites from legit companies and users have protection with HTTPS, which is using encryption, unlike HTTP, which is much easier for hackers to break in.

6. Public Wireless Connection

We can see that there are many places all over the city, where we can connect to the Wi-Fi without the password, and while that seems like a great option, you should be aware of the risks that might come with that. The main problem with open connections is that they have poor security measures, and someone could use it to steal data from other people that are connected. Also, you probably saw that some open Wi-Fi connections require you to share some info such as a profile on Google or Facebook, which could lead to the stealing of your data.

7. Social Networks

There are billions of Facebook accounts today, and the number is similar to Instagram, while TikTok is getting closer. Social networks are a great way to stay in touch with friends and family and share some of your important moments. Also, many businesses are using social media as a great marketing tool. Most online stores have social media accounts, and they are also hiring influencers to promote them as well. However, there are various privacy issues related to social media, and you should be aware and careful about the content that you are sharing there. For example, avoid sharing some of your private data, pictures from the inside of your home, credit cards, and more. You should know that everything that you share will stay online, even if you delete it. Instagram and Facebook recently introduced a method that you can use to see what data they have about you and ask them to erase that.