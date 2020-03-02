It is a well-known fact that android devices became some sort of replacement for PCs. Only 10 years ago, video game lovers were only able to play games on their mobile devices. However, things are completely different today. Many Android users do not use their mobile devices only for calls, messages, and social media. There are many amazing games that you can find on the Play Store. For instance, PUBG, World of Dragons, and many others became quite popular among android users.

However, old habits remain. It is not always comfortable to play games on your mobile. For instance, it can happen that you receive a call during the game and everything you were trying to achieve disappears in a couple of seconds. Despite that, it is always better to play games on a huge screen, isn’t it?

Unfortunately, there is a problem that all android fans have. The Android OS for computer devices does not exist. That literally means that you won’t be able to play mobile games on your computer. However, is that completely the truth?

Fortunately, the programmers were thinking about everything. Today, we have a tool that will allow you to play Android games on your Windows PC. More precisely, we are talking here about emulators. The emulator is the software that allows users to use Android apps on their Windows PC. Yet, not all of them are equally good. Because of that, we want to highlight some of the best emulators on the market that will completely satisfy your needs.

LDPlayer

The program is based on two versions of Android – 5.1.1 and 7.1.2. Because of that, it supports a wide range of high-graphic and –high-performance Android games on PC. Besides that, the users will be able to access the Google Play Store for other apps. They will be able to specify the location of the device as well. Thanks to user-friendly settings and multi-functional design, the LDPlayer has the ability to work faster and better than a real phone. We attached the link to the software’s website and we suggest you visit it and find out more.

Bluestack

The users of this software say that Bluestack is one of the fastest emulators on the market. They claim that this program works 6 times faster than the regular phone. It doesn’t matter if your operating system is Mac or Windows. This tool is a great choice for both types of OSs.

Yet, there is one thing that we need to mention. If you possess an older computer device, then this program is not quite good for you. It is necessary to have at least 4 GB of Ram if you want to use this app perfectly. The reason for that is simple – this emulator is quite strong and is uses too many resources of your computer.

Nox App Player

This time, the Mac fans will get disappointed because this software is not for them. However, it is a perfect choice for Windows users. It doesn’t matter if you have Windows 8, 8.1 or 10 installed on your computer. This app works with any of these versions. So, controlling the game that you like with a keyboard and mouse won’t be a problem anymore. You will find many positive reviews that are talking about the high speed of the program. We know how important this is to the games.

It would be good to highlight some of the most important features. For instance, there is a button that allows you to show and hide roots. Despite that, it also comes with scrollbars. You can use them on the table whenever you want to click somewhere during the game.

Tencent Gaming Buddy

Well, we already mentioned one of the most popular Android games – PUBG. This game was only available to mobile users. However, the system requirements of this game are high. Because of that, only people with high-quality mobile devices were able to play them. The PUBG developers realized this and they decided to somehow allow users to play the game on their computer. Luckily, they developed this emulator that is available to everyone.

Don’t worry; this app is not only good for PUBG. You can play many different Android games as well.

Remix OS Player

Remix OS Player is the “fresh” invention. It is one of the latest android emulators for Windows PC that made a success on the market. However, this one has one advanced feature that most of the emulators do not contain.

First of all, it allows users to play games at the same time. Gamers know how important this is. They are able to communicate with other players during the game. Despite that, it also comes with Android Marshmallow which allows people to play the latest games and use the latest apps that Android offers.

Finally, there are two things that players will like. The software is completely free and it comes with exe.file that is easy to configure.

MEMU

Well, we suppose that people will be satisfied with this emulator for various reasons. First of all, it gives you the opportunity to play high-quality games on the PC if it is too small to deal with the System Requirements. The management of quality pictures is easy to follow in terms of this industry.

Finally, this emulator is some sort of “all-rounder” as well when we talk about native or integrated graphics. The tool is compatible with Nvidia, Intel, and AMD that are all powered by Windows. So, you won’t have to change your graphics because of this tool. You can keep the old one and enjoy the games and apps that you use on your Android device.

YouWave

This app supports two different versions of Windows – 8.1 and 10. Still, we suppose that most of the computers in the world now use these two Operating systems. Because of that, we doubt it is some sort of disadvantage.

Anyway, it grabbed the attention of the users for a short period of time. It is good to mention that this app supports Android 5.1 Lollipop and dynamic spin. Besides that, it has SD card functionality.