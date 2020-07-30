You might have been transferred to a new job position located in another country, you might have started looking for a furnished apartment. However, you should know that there is a little thing called corporate housing, which might be a better option for a lot of people looking for a place to stay while in a foreign country.

And, if you are in this situation, you should know that this article can help you quite a lot. The text below is going to feature some things that you should consider when looking for a furnished apartment, as well as some FAQ about corporate housing that might be useful for you. Let’s take a closer look at the questions:

Things That You Should Consider

There are various things that you must consider before choosing a furnished apartment, including:

Look at The Things it Has to Offer

Just because it says ‘furnished’, it does not necessarily have to mean that it has everything that you might need. Is it completely equipped or does it only have a couch, TV, a table, and some chairs? Hence, before opting for the first place that looks completely amazing, you should learn these things first.

Is it Big Enough?

Keep in mind that you’ll want enough space in the apartment, which is especially true if you are planning on taking your family with you. What does this mean for you? Well, you should check how large the place is, as well as whether or not it has enough rooms for both you and other people that might be coming with you.

The Price

A crucial thing that you’ll want to compare is the price of different apartments. You do not want to pay more for a smaller place if you can use that money to get a larger one that comes with more things. So, before choosing one that looks modern and clean, do some digging, as well as a lot of comparing.

Location is Important As Well

Keep in mind that the location will influence the price quite a lot. If you opt for something that is closer to the city center, you will probably end up paying more for it. This means that you can choose a place that is a bit further and by doing so, you’ll end up paying less money.

Is it Safe?

You do not want to rent a place that is not located in a safe neighborhood. So, you might want to look at whether there are security cameras, private entrances, working locks, and other things that can keep you safe. You might pay more for such a place, but, it will ensure that you are completely safe.

Is There a Parking Lot?

Additionally, if you are planning on renting a car while on your business trip, you might want to choose a building that has a parking lot. Hence, you won’t need to pay for the parking and you’ll easily find a spot after a long and tiring day at the office you are working in.

Is Corporate Housing a Better Option?

When it comes to corporate housing, it might be a better option for you, especially since it is cheaper. However, there are some things that you might be wondering about and if so, we are here to help. Let’s take a look at some FAQ about this housing option:

First Things First – What is Corporate Housing Exactly?

As the name implies, it is either a long-term or corporate short-term housing option, most commonly provided by companies for its employees that need to stay abroad. Additionally, it helps them save a lot of money on hotel bills, as well as other key things such as transportation.

How Does Corporate Housing Work?

As mentioned, it can be both a short- and long-term option for employees that need to work abroad. The tenants will gain access to a home that is completely furnished and that comes with all the amenities the individuals might have in their own homes including an Internet connection, furniture, water, electricity, appliances, cable TV, and so on.

Is The Short-Term Option The Same as Long-Term?

Well, there are some differences, but, they mostly revolve around the time spent in the home, as well as the size of it. If the company is short-term renting, it means that the employee will stay in the home for several days or weeks, but it most commonly lasts for a month.

On the other hand, the long-term option means that the person will be staying in the home for a longer time. In this case, they often look for larger homes, especially since they might want to bring their spouses and children with them while they are working in a country abroad.

What is The Cost of Corporate Housing?

Well, it won’t be as expensive as renting a space that is not furnished, however, it will also not cost you as much as renting a hotel room would. Now, depending on the duration of the business trip or the duration of the business transfer, it might be the best option that you can choose.

Who Pays For Corporate Housing?

This will depend on your employers. In some cases, the employer pays for it, but in other cases, the employees need to pay for it. There are various corporate housing companies such as Farawayhome that offer business apartments in Berlin, hence, it will be quite easy for you to browse and find something suitable for you.

Who Needs Corporate Housing?

By now, it is pretty obvious that it is created for people that need to move abroad for work. However, in recent years, more and more students opted for living in business apartments, especially since it is cheaper than other options and it comes with all the necessary things that they need.

What Does a Corporate Housing Apartment Include?

Well, it will include everything that you might have in your home. From an Internet connection to a washing machine, all the way to a garage for your vehicle and a backyard that you can relax in. Basically, you can think of it as an Airbnb, but cheaper and with fewer taxes to pay.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things that you’ll need to consider and carefully think about before opting for an apartment. By doing all of the aforementioned things, you’ll be able to make the entire choosing process easier, less time-consuming, as well as less stressful for yourself.

So, now that you know what you should think about and determine, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, open up your browser, search for a company that offers corporate housing, and then start browsing for an apartment that will suit your needs and lifestyle.