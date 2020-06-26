No more than one decade ago kids and teenagers did not have personal smartphones and not all of them had a PC or a laptop at home. Nowadays almost every kid gets a phone when they are as young as six or seven years old. Even though this is a better way for parents to know where their kids are at all times, we all know that some websites and platforms can be really dangerous for children and teenagers. Because of that, parental control software exists. These tools and programs help parents keep track of what their children are doing and the websites they use and open.

With this software, you can even put restrictions on your child’s phone and you can block websites from opening. However, many people are wondering if this is correct and if this can be seen as an invasion of privacy. Here we are going to talk more about the pros and the cons of using parental tools, and how they can be helpful or unhelpful.

Make sure your kids are safe

When you use monitoring programs and applications, you will be able to protect your children from all the dangers that come with using the internet. We all know that there are unfortunately many bad people out there who want to hurt or scam young children.

When you know what they are doing, and which websites they are opening, you will be able to act fast before it is too late. Another thing that experts say is that based on what their search history is, you will be able to act if you notice that your kid is experiencing any issues or dealing with trauma.

This helps parents react in the right way, and they have time to learn how to approach their children. It can save you a lot of valuable time and it may save the lives of your kids.

Monitor their activity

Sometimes teenagers are too curious. They hear different things from their friends and they want to test them out on their laptops or phones. This can get them in trouble, or it can expose them to potentially harmful things.

If you want to protect your children and if you want to know what they are researching, then you should get a software that will help you do it. Nowadays it is pretty easy to get to the dark web, and we all know how dangerous that can be.

And even if you trust your kid that they won’t open any risky websites, you will still be able to check if they are studying when they say they are, or if they are playing a game instead of doing their homework.

Always know where they are

This is probably the number one reason why parents choose parental monitoring tools. They will help you know the location of your children at all times. You will be able to see if they are in school, if they are really at their friend’s house or if they are doing something they shouldn’t. Spy Phone suggests that these apps have an emergency button, so even if your child gets in a potentially harmful situation, they can reach you with just a click of a button.

One thing you should be careful about is how you approach them if you notice that they are lying to you. If you see that they are going to a party, or if they are ditching school, you should not approach them with a harsh tone, because we’ve all done that. Instead, talk to them and explain that when you know where they are, you can always be there for them. If they are skipping a class, ask why instead of judging. A lot of problems can be avoided if you use the right way to approach them.

Be careful about what you install on their phones

One of the biggest disadvantages of these types of software is that there are a lot of fake apps on the market that can steal your and their personal information.

Sometimes, even if you have the best intentions, you can end up installing harmful software that can harm your children and your bank account. So, make sure you do a lot of research before you find the best one you can use. Look for all the certificates an app should have and don’t forget to read reviews.

Costs

Not all apps are free to use. Most of them will allow you to download and install them for free, but if you are looking to get all the features, chances are, you will have to pay for them.

Before putting your bank information there, make sure it is a reliable application and that it won’t be used to scam you. Compare different tools, and remember that just because the tools are free, it does not mean it is good. On the same note, just because something is expensive, it does not mean that it will offer all the things you need.

Relationships

Think about how this whole process is going to affect the relationship you have with your children. If they are tech-savvy and if they notice the tools you are using, they are going to be mad at you and they are going to lose their trust.

If they find out that you are monitoring their activity, your children will find other ways of doing stuff they should not, and you will not be able to find that out. This can be even riskier and it can harm them. So, before deciding to install some software on their phones, you should see how visible they are and if your children can find or notice them with ease.

Younger generations usually have a better knowledge of applications and tools, and chances are, they are already aware of the tools you can use. Instead, you can try talking to them and making sure they know that they can trust you no matter what.

At the end of the day, it is your right to choose which side you’re on, but you should always be informed about both sides before making a decision. It is always best to talk to your children and help them learn why they should stay away from harmful websites. Build a relationship where they know they can trust you no matter what.

The sad truth is if your teenager wants to lie to you, chances are, they will find a way. It is always better to be there for them, but in case you want to add an extra protection layer, you can choose software that will help you keep your children safe.