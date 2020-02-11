As an adult, it can be challenging to try and fit in time to play a game, manage your to-do list, or use any app for leisure with such a busy schedule. However, as smartphone technology continues to evolve, there are more and more fun apps for you to use daily. Some of these can even enhance your life and overall productivity. Others are just meant to be for fun, and could also help you earn some extra money.

There are millions of apps on the App Store, so it can be tricky to know what to start looking for when it comes to fun mobile apps designed for adults. While some apps are purely designed for practical reasons, it can be healthy to have some variety and a bit of harmless distraction on your screen.

In this guide, we’ll give you a handful of some of the most popular apps for both productivity and entertainment purposes, broken down by category, so that you can start to add some playtime to your schedule today.

Fun Mobile Apps Designed for Adults

1. Productivity Apps

Productivity might not sound that fun to some people, but using apps that are designed to streamline your schedule can be very helpful and assist you in freeing up more time for leisure activities.

Some of the most popular productivity-related apps are ones like Gmail, which allows you to keep tabs on all of your incoming emails. What’s more, you can set up several functions to organize your inbox more effectively, like automatically directing particular mail to allocated folders based on the sender.

Other well known and used apps in this category include Asana, which helps you to keep track of your tasks and allows you to collaborate with others.

2. Photo and Art Apps

We all love the different filters on Instagram, and many of us could spend hours trying them all out! If you’re looking for more, some other apps provide the tools to change up simple photographs and create art on your phone.

Just two examples of this kind of app are PicsArt and Prisma, which allow you to take even the dullest photo and turn it into an artistic masterpiece, or add your spin on it.

In a world where we so often need a profile picture, it could be fun to use apps like these to do something a little bit different and stand out.

3. Gaming and Betting Apps

For many adults out there, gaming apps are a great distraction in day to day life and can be a way to escape the world for a while and immerse yourself in an entirely different universe.

For sports fans, there is even a way to take your fandom to the next level by downloading a sport betting app like BetMGM. This app allows you to put a wager on who is going to win the next upcoming fixture, whether you’re a fan of American football, basketball, hockey, or even boxing and MMA.

As opposed to other apps, this pastime could even be a way to make some extra cash on the side.

4. Language Learning Apps

In our globalized world, with more people connected online than ever before, learning a new language has never been easier.

If you’re a traveler, there might even be more incentive to pick up some more Spanish before that next trip abroad, or also to talk to a new friend or colleague.

With the simple layout and gamified format of apps like Duolingo, learning a new language becomes easy, visual, and fun. The benefit of these apps is that you can also take your time and go at your own pace and pick up as many different languages at the same time (including Klingon!). Another similar app is Rosetta Stone.

5. Financial Management Apps

Once again, managing money might not be that fun for many, but that’s often because historically, it has been challenging to keep track of all your expenses and other financial information in one place.

However, with apps like Qapital, you are encouraged to save and keep track of your money through fun gamified actions that help you reach your financial goals.

6. Travel Apps

Being an adult can be tough sometimes, but being able to save up for an exciting trip, and go and enjoy it, is one of the perks of a busy schedule and lots of responsibilities.

Thankfully, today some apps make traveling more fun and exciting than ever before. From apps like Airbnb (which can even be fun to scroll through to see what’s out there) to more useful apps that make booking more accessible, like Kayak and Hipmunk.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, it’s also easy to find your way around using an app like Transit, which connects all of the different travel options around you to help you find your way.

Conclusion

There are so many different apps out there. It can be overwhelming to start going through them all. However, this list would have hopefully given you some inspiration and provided you with some ideas on how to have more fun. Or, at the very least, maybe it’s just given you some ideas on how to better manage your time, schedule and tasks, so that there is more time to enjoy yourself, travel, or make a beautiful picture.