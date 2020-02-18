The good old days when Mac computers used to be immune to hacker attacks are long gone. While macOS is still one of the most secure platforms, new threats are emerging every single day. That’s why you need a proper antivirus to keep your device and your data safe. In this post, we’ll go over the best antivirus products for this platform.

The list includes leading solutions like Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Intego Mac Internet Security, and more. We picked the following software because most of it was specifically designed for the Mac architecture and will provide the best possible protection. Make sure to check out the pros, cons, and the entry-level price-tag to see which offer suits your current needs.

1 – Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac

Pros:

Leading detection rates

An impressive set of features

Reasonably-priced

Cons:

The built-in VPN is rather limited

The UI is a bit too crowded

This is a well-known brand with a strong presence in the Win-exclusive market. As for the macOS edition, it provides the same level of security and includes a long list of additional features. Ransomware protection, safe banking/shopping, a VPN, and parental controls are just some of the available extras. The user interface, in turn, is easy to use, straightforward, and every single menu/option is one click away.

At the same time, the UI is a bit “cluttered”, and for a beginner, it might be a bit hard to navigate. Overall, Kaspersky Internet Security is a bargain for any macOS user looking to secure their device(s). It’s more reliable and feature-packed than Anti-Virus (the entry-level Mac tier) and is almost on par with Total Security (the more expensive package).

2 – Intego Mac Internet Security

Pros:

Strong firewall protection

Fast and accurate scans

Easy-to-use interface

Сons:

Not as feature-packed as the rivals

Ransomware protection is average at best

This company has been developing antivirus solutions for the macOS for more than two decades. Mac Internet Security X9, their latest development, takes the original concept to the next level. The built-in antivirus engine is not only good against Mac-exclusive threats, but also Unix and Windows malware. Add a powerful firewall that protects against network breaches, and you’ll get an all-around decent product.

Sadly, it’s not as impressive when it comes to the anti-ransomware modules. While Intego does include essential protection against ransomware, it’s not nearly as effective as it should be. Plus, the list of features leaves a lot to be desired. It’s still quite decent, but if you’re craving for more extras, look elsewhere.

3 – Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac

Pros:

Near-perfect independent lab test results

Also strong against Win malware

The Autopilot feature is quite handy

Cons:

Lacks some important features

The included VPN is limited

Are you in the market for the most accurate antivirus for Mac with sky-high detection rates? Then Bitdefender’s offer might be right up your alley. Ransomware protection is also a part of the package, as is the ability to scan and eliminate Windows-only threats. Autopilot, in turn, is a good feature for users that want to install the antivirus and forget about it.

Now, while the Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac tier is well-packed, it still lacks some useful features. On top of that, the available VPN is very limited and won’t be of much use for the fans of torrenting and streaming. Other than that, we highly recommend this solution.

4 – Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac

Pros:

All-around solid anti-malware protection

Excellent anti-phishing protection

Strong against ransomware

Cons:

Detection lacks accuracy

Doesn’t include a firewall

This antivirus is fully compatible with the latest editions of macOS. That makes it an excellent choice for users running High Sierra 10.13. We particularly like Trend Micro’s anti-phishing protection: it detected and eliminated every single threat during our in-house tests. Ransomware and malware protection are also worth every single penny you pay.

Too bad detection accuracy is a bit “off”, and there’s no firewall to protect your network. Speedy scans, third-party lab test results, and parental controls make up for that, though. Trend Micro might not be as strong against malware as Bitdefender and Intego, but it’s a worthy pick for macOS users nonetheless.

5 – Norton 360 Deluxe

Pros:

Near-perfect detection rates

All-in-one security suite

Two-way firewall

Cons:

Slows down the OS during a scan

A bit too expensive

Norton 360 Deluxe isn’t a Mac-exclusive solution, but rather an antivirus suite that also covers Win, iOS, and Android. Excellent detection rates, the powerful two-way firewall, and friendly interface are some of its standout features. The price-tag is a bit steep, though, but considering it can protect all the major platforms, this will be money well spent.

We were surprised by the significant system impact, especially during a full scan. Keep that in mind if you own an older device. Overall, if it’s dependable protection you’re looking for, Norton 360 Deluxe is worth checking out. And if you’re on a budget, we recommend picking one of the less-expensive offers. Or, better yet, take a closer look at the next antivirus.

6 – Avast Free Mac Security

Pros:

A generous set of features

Network vulnerability protection

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Ad-supported

Still lacks some important features

Avast is internationally known as one of the most user-friendly antivirus products. And, it also has one of the most generous, feature-packed, and user-oriented free editions. It comes with an impressive set of features, protection for the network, and a low system impact. Avast Free offers real-time protection, something that many free products lack.

Yes, the core antivirus engine is the same as in the top tiers. The bad news is – it is ad-supported, and the only way to get rid of the ads is to upgrade to a paid version. And, while the feature set is, indeed, wide, Avast Free still lacks some vital extras. Regardless, as a free antivirus product, it is a sure pick and “beats” most of the competition.