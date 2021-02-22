While we cannot say that this is an easy time for people who consider themselves internationalists due to all the effects of the global pandemic of coronavirus, we cannot deny that all the movements in the world are leading to this concept. Surely, these movements will continue as soon as humanity manages to win against this issue that holds the whole world under lockdown.

Maybe these movements will accelerate after it ends, who knows? Now really, we are on the verge of a new era of interconnectedness. People are connecting all over the globe for various purposes. Those who have been struggling to cope with all these trends are about to experience a more massive move in the future. Why’s that you ask?

Well, we are talking about the new generation of telecommunications, better-known as 5G. Without any doubt, it is ready to impact our lives in more ways than we can count. Sure, no person hasn’t heard many theories about 5G and how it affects people.

However, none of them can be confirmed. In case you would like to learn about one of the biggest factors in 5G, ZTE 5G, click here and get first-hand information. Now, we would like to talk about a couple of things 5G will change our lives. Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Smart Cities

According to the recent report done by the National League of Cities, we can see that roughly 2/3 of all the municipalities in the US have invested in smart city technology. The best example we can provide you with is the one done in San Diego. The city officials have decided to invest money in smart lighting systems that are saving roughly two million dollars per year.

Surely, we are talking about one hell of a saving right? However, this is not the only example of what we can expect from smart cities. Furthermore, we can see that cities that decide to use this technology will be able to have way more data from devices the population uses.

It surely means that it will improve a plethora of factors important to the city itself. We are talking about things like air quality, public safety, power use, and traffic flow. A report done a couple of years ago stated that these networks will provide cities with a chance to save up to $160 billion.

2. Self-Driving Cars

You don’t need any kind of report to tell you that the highest majority of traffic accidents are caused by human error. At the same time, we can see that there are so many of these mistakes than we can count. Take your city for example, and you will see just how many of these accidents happen every day. Just think about a way all these accidents with tragic outcomes can be prevented by a certain technology.

You got that right, we are talking about self-driving vehicles. We know that people saw these only in movies, right? However, 5G ZTE can make it happen. We’ve already talked about the capacity of data this technology can accept. So, it’s not a surprise that there’s a possibility for self-driving cars along the way.

At the same time, when you read statements experts give on this topic, it’s not hard to see that humanity is no far from inventing self-driving cars. However, the concept we are talking about lacks the structure. So, when we finally have it there’s nothing that can prevent us from riding these vehicles. We are all excited about this possibility, we can say that much.

3. Telemedicine

The global pandemic of coronavirus has made people complete a lot of their daily obligations online. So many people work remotely these days. While people are no strangers to this concept, it can be said that it was reserved for only a small percentage of the population. Not only that, we can see that there are a lot of obligations that could be done this way, we are no talking just about work.

One of the things that have surfaced before the pandemic was the concept of online therapy. Talking with a therapist through numerous apps and software surely saves the time you would need to spend driving to the office, which is a helpful thing in this busy world we are living in. However, 5G offers many more possibilities than just talking with a doctor.

We are talking about devices capable of having an insight into your complete health situation. After that, all the information is sent to the doctor, who will have the opportunity to take a look at all the crucial things immediately. One of the best examples of how this can be done is a certain Chinese doctor who managed to transplant a pig’s liver by using this network. What even more impressive? He was 30 miles away at the moment.

4. Virtual Spaces

Now that we have 5G in front of us, we can finally say that technologies like virtual and augmented realities can present themselves to us in a full display. Of course, these concepts already exist, but we haven’t been able to see them manifest their complete potential. Just think about that, you will be able to watch your favorite sports team from the comfort of your home and experience it as life as it can be.

Not only that, this leads to the whole level of movies and TV shows. They already manifested some really good potential even before this concept was brought up. However, we can see that they can offer much more in the future. One of the finest examples we’ve been able to see was the one in Tokyo. However, it will surely take some time before we can experience it in the best possible way.

Last Thoughts

Those who are aware of the trends that emerged in the last two decades are fully aware of the fact that 4G needed more than a decade to set in. 5G ZTE may require more than that. Nevertheless, we can see that we can expect so many exciting things in the future.