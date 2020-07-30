Video gaming just seems to get better every year, in every element. Video Games continue to dominate but regular casino games developed to be played online as well as esports and virtual sports attract a larger crowd each year. As gaming has become more acceptable, the definition of who is a gamer has also changed. Today not many are surprised when a woman in her late 50s plays Fortnite. To many people, playing games online has become the only way to completely disconnect from everything else around them and just relax.

Companies within game development were quick to realize that the best way to understand what gamers want, is to employ them and let them be part of the development of. This has led to better games. The graphics seem to get better, in-game animations, storylines, customizations, and so much more. This is exactly why we wanted to take the time and look at the top games to look out for this year. There are some absolute classics on the horizon, and every game we’ve mentioned in this post will be available on multiple consoles. This includes Xbox, Playstation, and PC, which is another reason that these games are so appealing.

Of course, everyone enjoys different styles of video games, but these ones will suit the wider audience, not to mention the amazing gameplay we will no doubt witness. So, just what exactly are these games to look forward to in 2020?

Marvel’s Avengers

If you’re a bit of a movie buff, there’s a fairly solid chance you’ve seen some of the Marvels films over the last few years. What started out as just a fun comic book series all those years ago has blossomed into a magnificent franchise, and this is one of the most anticipated video game releases of 2020. There is actually a completely fresh storyline behind this game, as all of our much-loved superheroes come together to reverse an event in San Francisco.

This game is already available to purchase as a pre-buy, and once you receive the game, you can play in different multiplayer modes, and play as major superheroes like Hulk and Thor. It is sure to be a classic once it is released, and many gamers are already flooding the pre-buy sale sites.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As you may already know, Assassin’s Creed has boasted a whole range of fantastic games throughout the years. This selection of games has been enjoyed by thousands if not millions all over the world, and this new release will no doubt be just as successful. It’s one of the most dynamic strategy/fighting games to ever hit the video game market, and with such amazing customizability, Assassin’s Creed is sometimes in a league of its own.

The geniuses behind such successful games are Ubisoft, and with a reputation this good, this one could be another Assassin’s Creed blockbuster. In terms of the actual gameplay, you’ll play as the main assassin in a Viking era, and you’ll be responsible for helping your people escape Norway and make your way across to England. Of course, like all of the other Assassin’s Creed games, you’ll need to defeat some vicious characters and be quite clever about how you play things out.

FIFA 2021

It’s no real surprise that FIFA makes this list, being one of the most popular eSports in Canada even being mentioned by Truenorth Casinos . As well as the USA, and many other countries. It’s always one of the most anticipated game releases every single year. Some people argue that FIFA doesn’t actually differ that much from year to year, but if you’re an experienced gamer, you’ll notice all of the intricate improvements straight away. This game is sure to have superior graphics, more tricks, updated teams and player abilities, new commentary, and so much more. There will no doubt be the classic online leagues, legendary players, and rewards through the FIFA online shop too.

Arguably, this is one of the most successful series of games to ever hit the market, across all categories. After all, soccer is probably the most popular sport on the planet, so having a top-quality video game based on soccer is always going to be a hit. We don’t actually know which player will feature for the game, or what new features will exactly be implemented yet, but we are sure of one thing – this game will be awesome!

Outriders

Outriders is going to be a brand new shooting game released by Square Enix, and it will certainly pack a punch. This game follows a rather extravagant storyline, as a group of people have been forced out of Earth and landed on another planet known as Enoch. As with other games by Square Enix, we are fairly sure that this game will be placed with powerful graphics and some rather awesome animations.

There’s another hidden element to this game too, which is the fact that the players will obtain some kind of superhuman powers after landing on Enoch. Naturally, you will need to use these superpowers to your advantage, and try to overturn the dark forces that aren’t too friendly to ‘alien’ visitors. The game is scheduled for release later this year, and much like all of the other games on this list, it will be available to play on multiple consoles.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate was a very popular video game series, with the first game releasing in 1999. We are about to be treated to a full remake of the first two games released by Activision. The games feature many famous skaters and allow you to make your own custom rider. Anyone who played these games before will tell you how much fun and excitement this series provides as you string different tricks together while traversing the amazingly designed stages and accomplishing many interesting, funny, and sometimes challenging objectives.

Prepare to ollie, flip, grab, grind, and fly around the stages. The game will be released soon and you should definitely get pumped.