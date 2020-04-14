Successful people are known for managing their time in an extremely efficient way. The secret to smart planning is to make enough time for activities and not getting stressed about doing everything in time. Of course, this is not the easiest thing to do for everyone.

There are people who have a natural sense of organization, but there are also others who constantly struggle on their way to achieving it. The first group completes all their responsibilities with ease. In contrast, the latter, to whom the organization is not a strong party, may do everything they have arranged or expected, but they do it under pressure and with the feeling of burden on their backs.

Good organization is something to be learned. Of course, it doesn’t go overnight either, but it takes patience and perseverance. There are some activities that can improve your day-to-day organization, and when those activities become habitual, then you will feel far better, more comfortable, and it will become your strength.

Make your own bullet journal

Writing has proven to be more efficient because it’s easier for us to look at something written on the piece of paper and evaluate how feasible the tasks are. It also helps us to identify activities that aren’t necessary and to get them out of the workload easily.

One of the most important things you need to get if you want to plan better is a bullet journal. The first and main reason is simple: good organization of time and commitment. It’s the most compelling option since it’s completely personalized – you’ll be the creator of content, lists, quotes, illustrations.

This doesn’t serve only for making countless lists of your obligations – you can also make it look like a funny ‘place’. There is no well-established form for this kind of planner as the idea is not to be limited formally, but there are a number of suggestions and inspirations.

This can stimulate you to put more effort in planning, as it can contain many categories like daily, weekly and monthly goals, birthdays, crucial dates, events and meetings, habit charts, mood trackers and many more super cool things. So, the best way to make the organization more absorbing is to actually make it be funny, colorful and neat.

Set your priorities

Among all your activities during the day, week or month, you must find those who are more important than others. Of course, not everything can be done in the same day and equally successfully, so it is necessary to set priorities.

In this case, it is best to create several groups of activities and divide them into the most important, the middle ones and the ones that can wait. In this way you answer the question – what to do first?

Also, another good trick is to compile a whole list and then subsequently compare all the tasks and tasks in order of importance. If you need to walk your dog today, or take your baby from the nursing home, that’s completely fine, as that’s something that actually has priority.

But in case you planned to go shopping and buy a new dress for the party that’s in two weeks, think again, as you can probably do it later. Make sure you do all urgent things accordingly.

Use all those valuable apps and modern aids

These years aren’t called ‘modern age’ without a reason. It’s true that we used to be able to rely solely on paper and pen when we needed to develop our coordinating skills and that’s how it was working for years. However, thanks to modern technology and many interesting innovations in the field of mobile phone and computer programs, the job has become easier.

The Google Play Store can offer a huge load of organizational apps, calendars, virtual planners, virtual assistants, and many other useful things. If you’re one of those people who like to enrich their revisions and plans with schematics and reviews, you can use a bunch of additional tools on the Internet. For example, flow charts, which you can find if you click here, virtual presentation programs, worksheets, etc. Don’t forget old good Google apps – Google disc, Google docs and Google planner.

Organize your mail and documents

A very important thing as well as a prerequisite for good organization, is that it’s necessary to remove the rubbish from your daily life. This includes your pockets, bags, wallets, bins, but also your desk and your virtual space. There are theories that these unnecessary pieces of paper and trash attract negative energy. What’s sure is that they definitely create confusion.

Also, in the era of modern technology, when our conversations correspondence is done electronically, we come to the situation that except we store the debris in our purse and wallet, we keep it on all electronic devices – all those emails in your inbox, the notes on your table that you don’t actually need right away… You need to get rid of those.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to delete correspondence from time to time, of course, after keeping the emails that matter to you. This way everything is transparent and you don’t need to ruthlessly chase down any conversation that you might need at a given moment. When you put those basic things in order, not only will you have better visibility and know at a glance where you are, but you will also feel more comfortable about being tidy. Make this your first step and you won’t regret it.

Include spare time activities in your to-do list

Why? Because if we endure the day with business activities, even with frequent small breaks, it’s a matter of time before we get to the point when we simply burnout. We need activities we enjoy, we need fun, we need hanging out. If we don’t plan this as our task as well, and if we don’t consciously set aside some moments for such activities, it’s very likely that weeks and months could pass without doing anything for our own wellbeing. In addition, we’ll have greater motivation to complete all those obligations that await us if we’re aware that a rest for our body and soul will follow.

At first glance, this may seem too strenuous, but once you have the habit of successfully managing your time, you will be able to be a good organizer in other segments of life. When you learn to organize yourself well, you will soon realize that it takes half the time and far less energy to do your daily activities.

What is most important when it comes to good organization is the fact that in this way you will have far more time for yourself, for the activities you love that fulfill you, and that everything you do will work with ease and without stress.