We can say that there has never been a better time to invest in tech companies in Europe than it is now. Not only that Europe is challenging other parts of the world like the US, China, and Japan, but it looks like it has a better future than them. Some people from the industry call the European continent the next Silicon Valley. If you want to focus on three major locations in the continent that have the highest potential, we would say Berlin, Paris, and London.

Without any doubt, these three cities are the main drives of the IT industry in Europe. They are home to companies like Delivery Hero, Bla Bla Car, and TransferWise. According to some statistics we were able to take a look at, $25 billion companies in London are worth about $60 billion.

The European IT industry is growing as fast as the American market. Thanks to team collaboration and outsourcing, experts share knowledge. Go here to consider Tech companies in Europe, that are usually small. A team can have between 10 and 500 employees on average. Leading software companies have up to 1000 specialists. Moreover, each team member has a narrow specialization. This approach guarantees software.

What Criteria Should a Team Meet?

Major software companies have set a high standard and contribute to the growth of the IT industry. The interaction with the client determines the level of professionalism. If the team takes into account all the requirements and also studies the details of the business, the final product

will satisfy the needs of the customer. The cost of services is not the last criterion. But since the cost of living in Eastern Europe is lower than in Western or the USA, the development of high quality will cost less.

To find suitable European technology companies, use user ratings. Many teams have an excellent reputation and feedback. They maintain offices in several cities or countries.

Mangosoft

The company is a leader in the Ukrainian market and has a representative office in the USA. The number of employees is 250 people. These are mainly developers and testers with more than ten years of experience. Highly qualified specialists offer the following services:

Work with large scalable databases

AI & ML

Blockchain development in various fields of activity

IoT

DevOps

QA and testing

The client can order the whole complex or individual services according to needs. The principle of the company is to build long-term partnerships. Most recent projects are dynamic. The product takes into account market analysis. Then it is periodically modified according to the marketing strategy and customer needs. Thus, developers promote and make each customer’s business more in demand.

Successful projects include orders for e-commerce, FinTech applications, and logistics solutions. Also, many high-tech products were sold in the areas of healthcare, tourism, real estate, and computer games.

N-IX

N-IX is a company based in Ukraine. The company’s staff has doubled since its inception. Now the company employs 1000 specialists. The main specialization includes mobile and web development, game creation. The brand outsourced offices in Poland, Belarus, and Bulgaria. More than 800 senior software engineers and 1000 expert software developers can ensure the implementation of complex long-term projects. At the same time, the team actively executes small one-time orders. Each client can count on a careful individual approach.

The company specializes in several fields:

AI

AR

IoT

Mobile app development

Cloud computing

Digital marketing

Remote administration

Intellectsoft

The company has offices in Belarus and Ukraine. The number of employees is 500 people. Key areas of work include technology:

Blockchain

AI

AR

IoT

Cloud computing

Large, scalable databases

The company offers a full cycle of services related to the development of software and mobile applications. It is thanks to ultra-fast and reliable mobile solutions that the brand gained popularity. Another plus of the team is the ability to respond more quickly to market needs than large corporations.

Accenture

Accenture is a company from Ireland, it specializes in technology and professional services. It provides service in complementing consulting, strategy, and digital solutions. Over time, it managed to accumulate a serious number of clients and is now present in more than 120 countries worldwide. Like many companies on this list of ours, this one uses the outsource element as one of the main principles of the company. Their employees are mostly from the Philippines, India, and the United States. Back in 2018, their annual sales reached $39.1 billion. They are specializing in a plethora of fields, but we are going to name just the main ones.

Digital marketing

Consulting

Software development

Cloud services

Security

AI

SAP

The German company, SAP, is one of the most popular enterprise software in the world, not just Europe. The company was founded back in 1972 by a group of young software engineers. Their headquarters are located in Weinheim, Germany. A high majority of their work is outsourced to other countries, and they’ve managed to attract clients from 180 different countries. They have around 95,000 employees that are providing top-notch service to the clients. They have around 420,000 clients. Even though the company didn’t have worked in the field of IoT, according to the company itself, they have plans to invest in this field around $2 billion by the end of 2021. Their main fields of work are:

Cloud computing

Cloud services

AI

Security

Software development

Mobile app development

Findings

When analyzing the list of top software companies, customers should take into account their focus. The main thing is to find specialists who are versed in the right technologies. Clarify whether the company has sufficient material and technical base, and qualifications can be in advance. For example, the Mangosoft brand provides customers with free advice. The client can communicate with the developers by leaving a request on the site. If the vision of future product coincides, the project can be easily and quickly implemented. As we already said in the beginning, Europe has a bright future when it comes to the IT industry.