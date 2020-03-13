Have you ever wondered why actors are one of the professions whose wealth is estimated at millions of dollars? Seemingly, it looks like their job can’t be easier, right? Posing in front of the paparazzi, waving to the audience, stunning houses, ideal smiles, and everything seems to come out of one of their films – pure perfection. However, the reality behind it is much different.

Engaging in this business brings a lot of renunciation, enormous effort, sleeplessness, transformations and many other things that are not simple for anyone to bear – at all. It’s not easy being someone else every day, running from conference to conference, to piles of interviews, to a bunch of shootings, and ultimately to balance it all with your own family and private life. Therefore, it’s no wonder that the commitment of actors is paid with such huge sums, nor can it be said that it’s unfair that some of them belong to the richest people around the globe.

And, let’s be honest – human beings are rather curious creatures. We’ve always wanted to know those trivia questions about our favorite stars – what their favorite food is if they have any pets, who they’re in a relationship with and so on. Therefore it’s not that strange that the Internet is full of various pages offering all this information, dedicated to satisfying our curiosity.

Did you know that you can even find out here if your favorite TV star, football player or TV presenter is a smoker? That’s right, you absolutely can. But that’s not all – this online place could also share information about celebrity tattoos, their current and ex-partners, and finally, the thing that we’d like to find out more about today – their wealth dimensions and net worth.

Among the crowd of artists who have made their money with successful films and creations, today we’ll talk about a few actors who are currently at the top of their fame thanks to their involvement in television. Their roles delight and amaze spectators around the world, make them cry or laugh and go through a whole rollercoaster of emotions – so it’s quite justified that the most prosperous individuals among them are enjoying their money bath.

Want to know who? Keep reading.

Sofia Vergara

This beauty is one of two ladies of Latin origins that’s on the list of the richest actresses, along with Jennifer Lopez. She managed to earn more than 43 million dollars during the last twelve months, which is probably because of the immense success of her well-known series Modern Family. It’s not that she didn’t appear in other movies and series, but those were mostly minor and not that important roles or only a couple of episodes. She made an absolute boom appearing in Modern Family and rocked the world with her charm, which is why she’s still so popular, according to the opinion of spectator and magazine Forbes.

However, it’s good to know that Sofia doesn’t earn only by acting on TV. Although this is her major source of income, she also managed to launch her own jeans line under the name Sofia Jeans, Sofia perfume range, and also Empowered by You underwear line. Do you think this is the end? Huh! She also launched a furniture range under the name Rooms to Go! She deserves every cent, don’t you think so?

Reese Witherspoon

Right after Sofia, there’s magnificent Reese with her $35 million wealth, while the full amount of her incomes exceeds $215 million. Of course, this didn’t come by itself, as she has quite a fruitful year behind her. Her TV series Big little lies have beaten all the records and won the hearts of the audience everywhere. This gentle, but sharp-witted blond has proven that the fragile and lady-like physical appearance doesn’t mean that the success is somewhere else. It’s right there, bringing her to the climax of her overall career.

And if you thought that Sofia was versatile, well, wait until you hear this: apart from acting, Reese also has her own real estate business, and she’s also a partner of renowned cosmetic company Covergirl. And not only that – she’s the owner of a clothesline Draper James and has developed many other personal brands that keep blooming in the USA. A true entrepreneur – go, go, Reese!

Dwayne Johnson

Not only he’s strong, tall, charming and smart – Dwayne Johnson, a famous “The Rock” is definitely on the top of each list including the wealthiest TV actors. He’s been holding the title of the richest actor for a couple of years, as it was also stated that he got a staggering amount of money – more than amazing $80 million – last year, as well.

Not only has one of his well-liked and received works, Jumanji, welcomed two more babies – Jumanji: The Next Level and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – The Rock owes much of his revenue to the Ballers series, a humorous saga produced by HBO TV. We could also see him in the role of presenter in an entertainment sport program called The Titan Games, which probably also increased the audience’s interest.

Jim Parsons

Together with his co-stars, nerdy Sheldon from Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, has won the first out of top 5 places for the richest TV star in the past year, earning more than $26 million.

What’s truly amazing is that he seems to be “winning” in this category for more than five years consecutively – not only thanks to the series that made him famous worldwide but also thanks to its prequel called Young Sheldon, which saw the light of day in 2017. It’s not a secret that people adore Sheldon and his sarcastic, witty, sci-oriented personality, so basically he should be rather thankful to his fans for letting him break through this far, apart from his great talent!

John Galecki

And finally, right after his colleague and co-actor from Big Bang Theory, comes John Galecki, with his outstanding net worth which doubles his more than $25 million earnings in the last twelve months.

This extraordinary artist also gained his fame thanks to the above-mentioned sitcom and forms part of its celebrated crew, as we could say that his previous television roles weren’t as prosperous as this one. Except for the role in question, he also lent his voice for the appearance of Leonard Hofstadter, his character in Big Bang Theory, in one of the episodes of Family Guy in 2009. The rest of his appearances were only in some episodes of certain TV shows. Well, it seems that these are lucky years for John – keep rocking, man!

Do you think these celebs definitely deserved these loads of dollars? Whether you’re for or against it, one thing can’t be denied – they certainly traveled a long and winding road so that they can enjoy their fame. And that’s not the thing that anyone can do. Well done, guys!