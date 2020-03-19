The number of programming languages used in developing projects and in day to day life has witnessed a gigantic growth in the past decade. Not even one, but there are no. programming languages that you should learn which can help you in getting good jobs. Check this list, here are some of the best programming languages. Recognized by Oracle, Java is used on 3 billion devices worldwide and is the fastest growing and most secure programming language. Java prides itself on its robust traits. It’s arguably, one of the most popular programming languages among developers and today it’s the foundation for most networked applications. From desktop to web applications, scientific supercomputers to gaming consoles, cell phones to the Internet, Java is used in every nook and corner and is designed to keep running on any stage consistently.

Keeping in view its growing popularity and applications, nowadays this programming language is taught in schools as well, at a beginner level. Be it small organizational issues or large software applications, Java can be used to solve almost any coding problem. More and more programmers are migrating towards this language each day, and with good reason. Read on to find out why Java is such a big hit among developers and programmers in this day and age.

Reasons why Java is so popular for developers and programmers

It is portable and has higher cross-functionality

Java provides high cross-functionality and portability since it is platform-independent. Programs can run on various types of computers, provided that the computer has a Java Runtime Environment (JRE) installed. The source code i.e. java file is compiled and transformed to bytecode. Whereas other programming languages compile most of the code into a binary file, Java virtual machine converts the bytecode into code which can be run by computer hardware. Binary files are platform-dependent and cannot be run on Linux-based machines or Macs.

It is an object-oriented language

Java is an object-oriented language, which means it works on concepts like class, object, Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism, etc. Basically, it is based on the class declaration, then creating objects from them and orchestrating interaction between these objects. This kind of programming makes developing OOP applications very simple, i.e. it constructs examples of each class that are copies of the class.

The benefit of constructing objects is several examples of the same code and alterations are made to that object without modifying the main code. This makes development less time-consuming and simpler for newbies. Once you get the hang of it, Java proves to be more varied and useful than other similar programming languages.

It is very easy to learn and remember

One of the factors behind Java’s popularity is that it’s regarded as one of the oldest and most effective languages. And the experienced programmers find it handy for them to cling to their comfort zone rather than switching to a new language. Java is easy to learn and hence is the most human-readable language. It also excludes unnecessary and complicated components such as operator overloading, explicit pointers, etc. Furthermore, Java has syntax much like C++ and it’s relatively easy, especially for people with a background in C.

For budding programmers, it is a good idea to learn Java first and before any other programming language. Although it may seem lengthier and more complicated in certain applications, compared to Python or Ruby, it is more easily readable and logic-oriented. Hence, if you make mistakes, in the beginning, chances are you will understand those mistakes faster in Java and rectify them quickly. This saves a lot of time and effort initially.

Java is secure

What this means more than anything is that Java gives you much lower chances to cause security flaws. This is because here you cannot access out-of-bound arrays and do not have pointers. There is also the availability of automatic array bound checking and lack of manual memory management. All these exponentially reduce security flaws, which may occur in other languages.

Java also has a security manager, which means it is easy to run applications in a “sandbox”. Thus, they do not harm the system while being executed. Overall, it renders high security because of its exceptionally excellent handling mechanism. Most flaws are caught in Java. Errors such as division by zero cannot be operated by any other programming languages like C/C++ cannot handle or catch errors like division by zero. The high security of Java formulates it better and hence distinct from other programming languages.

It is best for building Android apps and software tools

Even though there are various methods to create Android apps, Android depends largely on Java and utilizes it as a base language for building mobile apps. Various effective software and development tools are written and developed in Java, e.g. Eclipse. It’s simpler to incorporate Java into a desktop, server-side web application or mobile application which makes Java development quick, handy, and fluent.

Why is Java preferred over other languages?

Java vs Python

Being a high-level language, Python completely favors object-oriented programming. It’s not a purely object-oriented language.

Java is a compiled language while Python is an interpreted language.

Python programs are generally more delayed in running than Java programs.

Java’s greatest benefit is that it has better library support for some cases compared to Python.

Whereas JAVA is a low-level implementation language, Python is a scripting language.

Java vs C++

JAVA is platform-independent which can run on any platform while C++ is platform dependent.

JAVA owns a properly equipped cross-platform library while C++ has an ordinary, standard library.

Java backs automatic garbage collection but C++ does not. In C++ every object is trashed manually through the use of code.

Java vs Ruby

Java code gets transformed into virtual machine code which runs faster than Ruby’s interpreted code.

Java is statically typed while Ruby is dynamically typed.

Java vs PHP

While JAVA is a general-purpose language, PHP is a server-side scripting language.

JAVA is statically typed where the type is examined at compile time while PHP has dynamically typed language.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, after comparing JAVA with Python, C++, Ruby and PHP programming languages, we undoubtedly get a crystal clear idea that Java will definitely outlive in each case. As it is a low-level language, it enables you to figure out the basics by implementing the algorithms in the easiest possible manner and on the other hand high level enough to implement any task effectively. It also includes strong memory management, backward compatibility, and top-nod security. Since Java offers all the features that a software engineer needs, it will be a priority always. So, choose to program wisely and enjoy programming!