The hair is one of the things that make us feel beautiful and it is said that it is the first thing people notice when they are meeting someone. The statistic shows that almost 50 million men and more than 20 million women suffer from hair loss, just in the United States. One in five people around the world struggle with this issue and everyone is looking for a miracle that will help them get strong and beautiful locks.

Here we are going to talk to you more about the ways you can achieve thicker hair that will make you happy and confident. These are the most effective treatments for hair loss, and they can all help you in different ways. Always talk to your doctor before trying any of these things and make sure you check the possible side effects.

1. Pills and drugs

There are a lot of different treatments that can help both men and women. However, some of them work better for guys, and some are only prescribed for girls. If you decide to take an OTC medicine, you should always talk to your doctor first. They will tell you the right way to take them, and they can suggest better types or something that will help your specific situation.

When it comes to specific drugs, for men, the most recommended ones are Minoxidil (Rogaine) and Finasteride (Propecia, Proscar). The first one comes as a liquid and you should massage your scalp to make the product work. The latter is in the form of a pill that you should take once per day, every day. For both of these products, you will need to wait about a year to see the great results.

For women, the most recommended option is spironolactone. This is a prescription medication that should only be used after you talk to your doctor. The way it works is that it addresses your hormones and promotes follicle growth.

2. Massage your scalp

If you don’t want to experiment with different products and if you are looking to try something natural, then one of the most effective things you can do is massage your scalp.

Experts suggest that you should do this on dry scalp, every morning after you wake up and every night before you go to bed. You should massage your scalp for about 5 minutes, without using too much force. Do the massage in a circular motion and make sure you don’t scratch yourself if you have long nails. This will improve the blood flow and circulation in your head and it will promote hair growth.

These massages should be done twice per day, every day, for at least one month to see the results. Your hair will grow faster, stronger and you can also prevent headaches and migraines. It may seem like a tiring task, but you will get used to doing this after a day or two. You can also combine this massage with other products on our list and you will notice a big improvement soon.

3. Hair Transplants

It is said that the best option out there, that is proven to work for both men and women is hair transplantation. According to ForHair, hair transplant and restoration can reverse the effects of baldness and you will be able to get natural and strong locks that you’ve always desired.

There are two main types of transplantation that people choose – Follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and Follicular unit extraction (FUE). If you decide to go with the former, you should know that this method is considered a classic. The way is done is that professionals will take some of the follicles from the back of your head, where you have strong and thick locks, and they will transfer them to the front, or the parts where you are experiencing baldness. When it comes to the second option, the professional will take follicles directly from the scalp and transfer them to the bold parts.

The negative thing about this procedure is that it is considered surgery. This means that you have to be really careful before you choose to do this. You need to consider all of your options and choose the right clinic to do this. You may experience pain after it and you will need time to heal. This is the most expensive treatment compared to others on our list.

4. Injections

Depending on the cause of baldness, you can consider corticosteroid injections. This method is usually recommended for people who suffer from alopecia or other medical condition, as corticosteroids may help cope with the symptoms.

This type of treatment should give you results in less than one month, however, there are side effects that can occur. They include thinning of the scalp and even skin atrophy. Because of that, you should talk to your doctor about the right place where this should be done, and if it is the right treatment for you. You can also try topical or oral corticosteroids if you don’t want to try the injections.

5. Other treatments

Other things that you may consider include laser treatments, massages with oils and vitamins, and Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.

Some people say that Ketoconazole shampoo helped them with baldness and that light therapy is another thing that can give you the desired results. One of the biggest things that can help you is a lifestyle change, so you should stop smoking immediately and add iron and zinc to your diet.

As you can see, there are different treatments and procedures that can help with baldness, some are more effective than others and some are more or less invasive. Depending on your specific case, you should talk to your doctor about the right method for you.

There are also natural products that can help you with baldness, and these products are usually inexpensive. However, not all of them work for everyone, and you may need to try different products before you find the right one for you. To prevent baldness, you should take good care of your hair and scalp, never wear a tight ponytail, and make sure that you follow the right diet and drink enough water.