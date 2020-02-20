Getting ready to sell your car? Naturally, you will want to make as much as possible from the sale, but you can’t just drive it up to the dealership as it is. No, you’re going to need to put some work into it if you want a good offer.

If you want to get your car back to its best, you’re going to need to focus on the details. Here are five of the best showroom detailing hacks that will help you sell your car.

1. Prepare the Brushes

You can use an old toothbrush with some washing up liquid on it to really work out any grime that is embedded in your car. It’s a small but mighty tool and one that can be used absolutely anywhere in your vehicle to get rid of all the muck.

Take a soft paintbrush and use it on the air vents in the car. This will remove dust and debris without causing any damage to these features. It can also be used on any displays or controls so that you have a gentle touch that is still effective at removing grime.

You can also use a toothbrush or a very fine paintbrush to get the little nooks and crannies that other things just cannot reach. Think of the dip in the plastic that surrounds the gearstick; even a vacuum can’t clean that completely. Instead, you can gently scrape the gunk out quickly and effectively for a beautifully clean finish.

2. Give the Outside a Shine

The outside is just as important as the inside, and it needs an excellent clean in order to look its best. Take some time to shine the hubcaps, which you can do with some specialty cleaner or by mixing up a massive bucket of hot water and laundry detergent.

You can scrub this pasty mixture onto the hubcaps using a soft microfibre cloth, and this will help to work the dirt out.

For the tricky parts, you can employ the toothbrush from the previous step so that you get right into every corner effortlessly. It’s the little things that count, and pristine hubcaps are bound to be noticed.

Give the whole car a wash, using warm soapy water and a large sponge to gently remove any dirt or stains that have accumulated.

You can also wash the windscreen and the rear screen, removing smears so that you can see clearly. This is for your safety, but also so that the person who buys your car doesn’t need to worry about getting rid of difficult marks.

You can do this with designated cleaner, but you should also consider coating the wipers in rubbing alcohol; it results in smear fee driving.

3. Get the Vacuum Cleaner Out

The vacuum cleaner is our greatest tool and one that we use a lot in our everyday lives. However, it can also do a world of good for your car as well. If you have a handheld vacuum cleaner, this is ideal for the job and will help you reach every little crevice in your car.

You have to make sure you get right between the seats as well as under them to remove all the debris. Vacuum pros smartvacuums.co.uk suggest getting a motorized head that has agitation bar, this will save you so much time, especially if you are a dog owner and have a molting pooch.

You can also take the time to vacuum the boot, the floor mats, and the carpet on the floor of the car. If you have a dusting accessory, you can use it to go over the dashboard, doors, and other delicate areas that might get scratched with normal vacuum cleaner ends.

The crevice tool that comes with pretty much every vacuum can reach into the tightest spaces, so there are no excuses for forgotten places within your vehicle.

4. A Little Freshness

As a finishing touch, it is a good idea to pick up an air freshener inside the car and hang it from the rearview mirror. We can’t always smell our own cars, and it’s a nice addition that will allow the new owner to start their time with your car on all the right notes.

It’s a courtesy more than anything, and they are also really cheap to pick up.

5. Cup Holders and Glove Boxes

Empty and wipe down the interior of your glove box. This is essential because one of the first things a new owner will do is open the glove box up.

What’s worse than one that is grimy and full of rubbish? You only need a damp cloth and some disinfectant to get the job done, and make sure that it is completely empty.

You can also use cupcake liners in your cup holder. This might seem odd, but it collects any grime and debris so that all you need to do is throw the liner out when you are finished with it.

There is minimal cleaning required, it keeps everything in one place, and they are actually really nice aesthetically if you choose a good design.

To Conclude

Selling your car is no easy task. Aside from the emotional bond, we develop with our vehicles, you also have to make sure it is in top shape for being sold.

Using the detailing methods above, you’ll find that the asking price you were searching for is suddenly a lot more realistic than it used to be. You just have to be willing to put a little extra time into the process. Trust me, the results are well worth the extra work.