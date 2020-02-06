Even though poker can be played with cash, the feeling becomes completely different once you introduce chips to the game. They make the playing experience more real and exiting. In that sense, you will feel like you are at a luxurious casino even if you are sitting at a kitchen table. Also, another benefit is that chips are a lot easier to manage compared to cash, and you can avoid cheating and arguing with your friends about who won the game.

However, sets of poker chips can be very expensive. If you don’t feel like spending a lot of money on a game prompt like this, don’t worry. There are cheaper and more affordable options. For example, you can go for plastic chips. They are extremely budget-friendly and easy to find. Basically, you can find them either online or in shops. On the top of that, they are pretty functional and practical.

Further, they come in handy not just for poker games, but also for other purposes, like bingo. Also, they are due to the fact that they are made of plastic, they are easily washed and can be used over and over again.

However, there are differences when it comes to quality, design and size. Therefore, before you purchase them, it is probably a good idea to do a little research. Luckily, the Internet has plenty of information, so you can easily find the perfect set which will meet all of your expectations.

In case you are considering making your game professional and more genuine, take a look at the following list containing the examples of 5 best plastic chips.

PAVILIA Plastic White Poker Chips Card Game (Bag of 100)

If you are looking for a product to spice up a fun game night with your friend, then this product is for you. The beautiful design will make you feel the thrill and adrenaline rush which comes with playing poker.

Furthermore, if you have children, they can even be used as a part of a Halloween costume. On the top of that, this set is very affordable, so you don’t have to burden your budget too much in order to have fun. Even though the set contains smaller number of pieces, it is perfect for a smaller group of players.

GIFTEXPRESS Lot of 300

This set is aimed for kids, but you and your friend can use them too. In that sense, they come in handy whether you have kids or not. If you are a parent, buying these will be useful because your children can learn math counting and colors.

However, if you don’t have kids, you can use them for playing poker, or even for casino theme party. The set includes the total of 300 chips which is great if you have a bigger group of friends.

Coopay 300 Pieces

This product is highly resistant to scratching or breaking. Therefore, you can feel free to drag them on the table without having their color ruined. Moreover, there are 10 colors in the set (red, white, green, black, yellow, blue, purple, orange and rose).

Not only do they look beautiful, but they are also practical. When it comes to the price, they are slightly more expensive compared to the other plastic ones, but still a lot cheaper than those luxurious chips.

S. Toy Poker Chips

This set contains three colors: white, red and blue. You get a hundred chips of each color, which gives you the total of 300 chips. The size is 1.5 inches. On the top of that they are not pricey, and contribute a lot to the whole atmosphere. So, if you are considering throwing a casino theme party, or organizing poker or bingo night, you should definitely consider buying this set!

Cardinal Poker Chips – Premier Edition

Due to the fact that they are made out of plastic, these chips are washable. So, you don’t have to worry if you spill your drink over them, or if you get them dirty, because you can easily clean them. The Cardinal set includes 100 chips in three different colors.

You get 25 red, 25 blue, and 50 white chips. This set contains fewer pieces compared to other sets, so it is a lot cheaper. Nevertheless, if you have a small group of friends, a hundred pieces will be more than enough, and you have no need to waste your money on those expensive sets.

Conclusion

To sum up, the above mentioned chips are a great way to have fun and not spend a lot of money. Furthermore, they are even more useful if you have children, so you can use them in order to practice counting, motor skills, or different colors. Additionally, they can even be used as a part of a costume.

However, if you don’t have kids, you will have plenty of fun with plastic chips with your friends. Not only can you make a real casino-like atmosphere within the comfort of your home, but you can also make the poker game easier to manage. Nevertheless, if you are not that into real-life poker game organization, you can always play online.

In that way, you can get the same gambling experience, and you don’t have to be the organizer. It is always a good idea to check what the Internet has to offer. For instance, you can visit the Sbobet website. Whether you choose to play poker in real or virtual world, you will, without a doubt, have fun!