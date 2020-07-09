In the 2737 BC, people used marijuana as a medication for gout, rheumatism, malaria, and other health problems. Eventually, it became popular amongst India, China, and then North Africa. It reached Europe in the early 500 AD. Not only that, marijuana was also listed in the United States Pharmacopeia from 1850 till 1942. It was used for multiple medical reasons, including nausea, and labor pain.

The marijuana plant contains cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound, which keeps the body in a state of stability and balance. It does not make you feel ‘high.’ Marijuana has been legalized in several states, and is quickly spreading across the world due to its amazing medical advantages. Following are the 5 benefits of marijuana you probably don’t know about!

Helps with Crohn’s Disease

Marijuana is quite effective in curing the disease of Crohn. It is an inflammatory disorder of the intestine (bowel disorder) that causes vomiting, diarrhea, pain, and weight loss.

According to recent research, smoking a joint significantly decreases the symptoms of Crohn’s disease in 10 out of 11 patients, and cures the disease completely in five of those patients.

Moreover, other studies have shown the same benefits of using marijuana. It also appears to help the bacteria and intestinal function in the gut.

Controls Epileptic Seizure

In 2003, a study occurred that showed that epileptic seizure may be controlled by marijuana use.

Robert J. DeLorenzo, of the Virginia Commonwealth University, dosed synthetic marijuana and marijuana extract to epileptic rats. The drugs stopped confiscations in around 10 hours.

It is found that the THC controlled the seizures by binding the brain cells that control excitability and regulate relaxation. The findings have been published in the Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics Journal.

Fights Against Parkinson’s Disease

Israel did a research recently, which indicates that smoking marijuana reduces pain and tremors significantly, and improves sleep for patients with Parkinson’s disease. What was impressive about the research was the fine motor skills improvement among patients.

Moreover, Israel has made medicinal marijuana legal, and the Israeli government funds a lot of research into the therapeutic uses of marijuana.

Reduces Pain of Multiple Sclerosis

Marijuana helps to combat the adverse effects of multiple sclerosis on the brain and muscle spasms. A study published in the Canadian Medical Association suggests that marijuana may ease the painful multiple sclerosis symptoms.

Jody Cory Bloom studied 30 patients with painful contractions in their muscles who had multiple sclerosis. These patients did not respond to other medications, but they reported being in less pain after smoking marijuana for a few days. The THC in the pot binds the receptors in the muscles and nerves to reduce pain.

Decreases the Symptoms of Dravet’s Syndrome

The Dravet syndrome causes seizures and severe delays in development. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s renowned chief medical correspondent, is treating Charlotte Figi, a five-year – old girl with Dravet ‘s syndrome, with medical marijuana strain high in cannabidiol, and low in THC.

Sanjay interviewed Charlotte and her family while documenting his research “WEED.” According to the film, the drug reduced her seizures from 300 a week to just one every seven days. Forty other kids are also using the same medication, and it has helped them, too.

The doctors that recommend this medication say the plant’s cannabidiol interacts with the brain cells to quiet the excessive brain activity that causes the seizures.

The Ideal Candidate

McMahon said that often it can be more difficult to find a candidate with the accurate characteristics to work in the industry than to find the right qualifications. She said the right candidate is ambitious, and can work in a constantly changing environment.

“This is a fast-paced industry… this sector is really, really, really time-consuming, but also just the pace they can work at.”

Ellis has said that she is also looking for people with a long-term commitment to a company.

“You want people to have the right attitude and come in because they want to see how the industry will grow, not just someone who is necessarily coming in for a paycheque,” she said.

Because it is such an exciting time, you want those people who are passionate about it, and who believe in it. It’s really important to the product as well.”

There’s a ton of opportunities to learn new things, and to kind of make your own little specialty area in terms of skill set within the industry.Alison McMahon, Cannabis At Work

McMahon said as this is “one of the most prominent growth industries over the next number of years, it is an opportunity to work in this sector.”

“It’s an interesting way to take whatever your skill set is and transfer that into a new industry where it is very exciting,” she said.

“There’s a ton of opportunities to learn new things, and to kind of make your own little specialty area in terms of skill set within the industry.”

Quality Assurance

It can be difficult to find quality assurance workers for this sector, as they require to be able not only to work with growers but also to follow proper procedures, fill out paperwork and operate under a government framework.

Alison McMahon is the co-founder of Cannabis at Work, an organization with a cannabis industry jobs website, and provides workplace training on how to deal with marijuana.

McMahon said she sees the largest number of employment opportunities being in quality control for licensed cannabis growers, who need to be able to operate under a variety of government regulations.