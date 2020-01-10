High blood pressure (hypertension) is one of the most common health conditions that affect around ⅓ of the community. Even though this condition doesn’t give any symptoms, and it doesn’t hurt, it’s very dangerous, because it can lead to severe diseases such as stroke or heart attack.

Blood pressure can be explained as the resistance to blood in your arteries and the amount of blood that your heart pumps. The more narrow your arteries are, the higher your blood pressure is. In general, hypertension is a condition which develops for many years, so you can easily detect it. Don’t procrastinate though, as the damage done to your blood vessels affects all your body functioning.

So, if you visited your doctor, and he diagnosed you with high blood pressure, it’s time to think about how you can stop it. The doctor is likely to prescribe you some traditional treatments, but do you want it? A lot of people decide to change the treatment method, and they don’t regret it.

Some folks take supplements and herbs, while others do yoga, acupuncture or even hypnosis. These methods sometimes work, but you can never be sure if they’ll help in your case. Luckily for you, there’s a method, which might be even more efficient. It’s called CBD oil, and more and more people decide to use it as a treatment for hypertension. Here you can learn more about it.

CBD oil essentials you need to know

Some medications lose their properties when they are inappropriately stored. CBD is exactly the same. It's best to keep CBD oil free of contaminants, in a place with a moderate temperature. However, it's also possible to take the refrigerated product. Many people claim that it tastes better when its temperature is lower. Anyways, make sure always to keep it away from hot temperatures, light and moisture.

A lot of customers often ask about the CBD oil expiration date. You can store it for a long time, and it won’t go bad. It’s best to use it in 12-24 months. After this time, the product may lose its properties and taste.

How does CBD exactly help your body?

CBD has a lot of positive effects. First of all, it makes it easier for you to relax and avoid being anxious and stressed out. It’s really important when you have high blood pressure, as stress only makes it worse. CBD relaxes your blood vessels and acts on genes that are responsible for controlling blood pressure. Also, it can help regulate blood pressure because it stimulates the nerve cells that are responsible for blood pressure control. In other words, it encourages your body to fight with hypertension naturally.

The role of endocannabinoid receptors in controlling blood pressure

Every human has an endocannabinoid system that is essential for optimal organs functioning. Receptors of this system, called CB1 and CB2, can be found in your brain, and body. CB1 receptors are primarily located in blood vessels, heart, lungs or adrenal glands. Taking CBD oil stimulates CB1 receptors, which results in blood pressure normalization.

When it comes to CB2 receptors, they are located in the nervous system, and also in the brain. They regulate blood pressure whenever it’s caused by diseases, infections, bad diet, smoking etc. If that’s the case of hypertension for you, CBD oil is likely to help your blood vessels, as long as you do everything to get rid of the main problem, whether it’s disease, cigarettes or anything else.

Things to consider, before you start using CBD oil

Before you start taking CBD oils, contact your doctor, and ask if he has any objections. On top of that, research health effects of using CBD products on your own. Read about it, try to find some articles, and get as much knowledge in this area, as possible.

Besides, keep in mind that even though CBD is considered as a healthy and safe product, it still might cause unwanted side effects. If you take other drugs, they can weaken, or even impair CBD activity. That’s why you should consult the doctor, who is more aware of side effects that may occur.

Also, keep in mind that certain conditions reduce human response to CBD. According to the research, the blood pressure of people diagnosed with epilepsy, who were taking CBD for five months, didn’t change at all.

Situations like that happen sometimes, but for the majority of people, CBD oil works more than fine. It reduces stress in your life and is one of the most effective ways of lowering blood pressure. If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t lose more time, and see how great relief it can bring you.