Everyone is online these days, and most of the people want to be able to buy their favorite products without leaving their homes. E-commerce platforms are becoming a huge trend because they offer the stores all the features and options a customer may want. There are a lot of popular platforms and here we are going to talk about the best ones you can find on the market.

BigCommerce

This e-commerce platform is one of the most popular ones and it is on top of many lists for one big reason. The most popular brands choose it! They choose it because it is a really stable and trustworthy platform that offers users not only to tweak the design, but they can also build it, change it and customize their stores depending on their needs.

The biggest pros for this platform is that it is one of the best for multi-channel selling, it’s scalable depending on your needs and it is flexible. It has an amazing performance when it comes to SEO, so your brand can be featured on the first page on Google in almost no time.

However, there are some negative sides to it. Users report that the loading speed is not always great, and sometimes the website can take more than 10 seconds to load. Even though this rarely happens, it is still a big problem. If you want to buy more space, you will need to pay a lot of money and the prices vary between $30 and $250 per month depending on your needs. There is no one-click sale option and that is also one of the biggest downsides to BigCommerce.

WooCommerce

The statistics show that more than 7 million users decided to give WooCommerce a chance, and more than 30% of all online stores are powered by this platform. It is said to be the number one place if you are looking for an SEO site and what people like the best is the one-click sale feature. This saves users a lot of time, and most stores are looking for platforms that have this option available.

It is easy to use and you can install it on any WordPress site. The whole process takes no more than 10 minutes and you will be able to build your online store in almost no time. It is great for online marketing, plus you don’t need a lot of skills to learn how to do everything yourself.

The main issue with WooCommerce is that when there is an issue, you may need to spend a lot of time trying to find it and fix it, and users report that the support is almost nonexistent. You will also need to install a lot of extensions if you want to get all the benefits, and that may make your website a bit slower than it needs to be. The hosting can be expensive depending on how much storage you are going to need. The prices vary depending on your needs, so you will need to know exactly what you are looking for before you know the final cost of this platform.

Shopify

Even if you don’t know what e-commerce is, you’ve probably heard about Shopify. This is a famous brand that everyone recognizes and the reason for that is – it is one of the best. Users report that you cannot find a better loading speed than the one this platform offers. No matter how many extensions, widgets, or features your online store has, it will fully load for your customers in no time.

Webpagescientist.com suggests that Shopify has the widest range of tools available for you to create the best site, and most of them are free for you to use. It is really easy to set up, so you won’t have to spend hours learning new things and researching how to get everything in place. It includes the famous one-click sale feature, and your customers will be happy not having to go through all different processes to get the things they need.

The downside to it is that the SEO features are not that great. You will have to do a lot of manual work if you want everything to be optimized and you will have to pay a lot of attention to it. Another issue is that you won’t be able to customize the checkout features, so you will have to use only the options the platform offers. The price ranges between $30 and $300, but if you want to get some additional applications and tools, you will have to pay extra for them. Most of the themes are free for you to use, but there are some that need to be paid for.

Magento

Have you ever opened the Nike website? Well, the platform behind it is Magento! The reason why this huge brand, as well as many other online stores, are using it is that it is extremely flexible that has a lot of cool features.

If you are looking for something that has a lot of different options like cloud deployment, order management, and if you want your users to be able to access customer service, then you should check this platform out. It is said that it has one of the best SEO features, and we all know how important that part is.

Even though Magento seems perfect, you should know that you will need some skills to be able to work your way around it. It is recommended to talk to a professional who will help you set everything up so you don’t have to spend a lot of valuable time in the development process. It can be slower than the other platforms on this list and when it comes to the price, it all depends on the things you need. Users report that the themes can be a bit more expensive, and the number of free themes is not that great.

Have you ever used any of these platforms? Which one do you think is the best? If you are looking for something else, you can check Weebly, Squarespace or Wix, as they also have amazing features that will work great with your online store.