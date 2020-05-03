Television commercials and marketing have been proven to be one of the most effective ways of advertising products and companies. You might think that with the access we have to the Internet today, TV marketing is not as viable as it used to be. Well, believe it or not, but most of the people around the planet still watch a lot of television, including the ads that are shown between their movies. A lot of larger companies still invest millions of dollars into this platform because there are really isn’t any other better alternative.

Believe it or not, but TV ads are as effective as they used to be 20 years ago. They might be even more effective right now than in the past. This is why many small start-up businesses should consider advertising their product on television instead of just going for regular social media marketing.

Some companies have spent well over one million dollars just for one advertisement in this decade. To show you just how effective TV marketing can be, here are some of the most expensive TV commercials. Most of these were made in the past one or two decades.

Bud Light – $12 million

You have probably heard of the Super Bowl, the NFL championship game that has been around for more than 50 years on television. This championship is broadcasted to every single country on the planet and there are millions of viewers from every single one of those countries. The Super Bowl has been getting over 100 million viewers every time it is broadcasted.

So, why is this important? Well, this championship is a great opportunity for advertisements for many companies. Once a company runs an ad during the Super Bowl, there will be at least ten million people that will see it, every time.

Bud Light saw the potential of the 2014 championship and invested twelve million US dollars in their commercial named Up for Whatever. In the commercial, we see a hidden camera crew hired by Bud Light that finds a random fan of the Super Bowl on the street. An actor asks him whether he is “up for whatever”, to which he answers yes. His adventure starts and meets up with all kinds of celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Minka Kelly, Don Cheadle, and Reggie Watts. It is a lighthearted joke, but expensive. Was the twelve million dollar investment by Bud Light worth it or not? You make the decision.

Microsoft – $8 million

Microsoft saw the same potential of the 2014 championship and decided that they will run their expensive commercials too. Microsoft might not have gone all out with $12 million, but they did invest more than $8 million in their commercial. You will probably see that most of these expensive ads ran during this championship event.

During the ad, you can see a lot of helpful inventions that are powered by Microsoft’s hardware or software. They aim to show just how useful their products are and how much of an impact they have on the world. You will see cuts of people communicating through the internet, the use of smart hearing aids, and children with advanced prosthetic limbs. All of this is really powered by Microsoft. This eight million dollar ad touches the hearts of millions of people around the world. I guess that investing such a large sum of money was really worth it.

Kia – $8 million

Another 8,000,000 US dollars at the same 2014 Super Bowl. Looks like that year's championship was quite an attractive deal for these big companies.

Kia went all out on their creativity and hired Laurence Fishburne for reprisal on his famous role in the movie The Matrix as Morpheus. There were probably millions of fans of the Matrix that were cheering in front of their television when Morpheus came on the screen. Kia really outdid themselves with this idea.

Moreover, the commercial becomes even better after we see Morpheus checking out Kia’s sedan, the K900. It’s hilarious to see Laurence Fishburne’s serious face while caressing the leather of the interior of the sedan. After he explains just how luxurious the K900 is, he starts singing an opera. The entire ad is lighthearted and funny which makes it an awesome marketing strategy.

Guinness – $16 million

This is the first commercial on the list that didn’t invest so much money to air on the Super Bowl. This commercial was part of a larger marketing campaign that also cost several million dollars. It ran on most broadcasting networks around the world and it was very effective. The directing and the whole idea of the ad was pretty genius.

It starts out in some active but very small village out in the deserts and then it changes its focus on a person pushing a domino piece. This starts a domino chain reaction that develops from a small matchbox to books to cupboards to barrels, all leading up to a giant statue of a Guinness pint.

The cost of finding and setting up all of these materials probably cost a fortune. Just imagining how much trial and error it took for the domino to be set up, it makes sense that it cost so much money.

All of these expensive ads show us just how important commercials are even in these modern times when we have access to all kinds of marketing. Of course, most small businesses cannot invest such a large sum of cash for ad time on the Super Bowl, but even local TV marketing is proven to be very effective. We recommend that every company out there should try a television marketing strategy at least once.