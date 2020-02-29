Gambling is very popular not only these days, but for centuries. People have always liked the idea of ​​winning prizes, whether it be money or other types. However, gambling seems to be more popular today than ever before, but it has also become available everywhere. Thanks to gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, we have the opportunity to gamble everywhere. Today, there are countless websites that offer online gambling games such as poker, slot machines, roulette, blackjack, bingo or lottery, which are among the most popular games of chance.

That means you literally don’t have to go anywhere and can play your favorite games from the comfortable armchair. Anyway, today we will focus solely on the online lottery and present you some of the biggest prizes ever. In addition, you’ll be able to find out what the benefits of the online lottery are, and where the winners of these jackpots are today. Well, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

What Are the Benefits of An Online Lottery?

Today everything is available online with just a few clicks. However, it seems that some people simply prefer the old-school ways and don’t want to mess with the online world. The same is the case with the lottery, you can buy a ticket online or you can do it offline. The choice is completely yours and you cannot say that one method is better than the other or that you’ll more likely win a lottery ticket offline (although there are debates about it). Simple, there is all about luck.

However, we cannot ignore some of the things that the online lottery brings and which are extremely convenient. For example, we mentioned that if you have internet access and some of the above gadgets, you can easily and without any problems buy a lottery ticket regardless of time, day, or your current location. Also, the online world has no boundaries when it comes to gambling. You can literally participate in the biggest lottery draws no matter what country you are from. This means that you have opportunities globally. Another very useful thing is that with online lottery you never have to miss a draw. Just set up an automatic lottery ticket purchase and that’s it. Very simple. There are some other benefits such as notifications so you’ll know if you have become rich. If you would like to know more about the online lottery, we suggest you visit online-lotto.se.

6 Biggest Online Lottery Winners

Now that you know some of the many benefits of an online lottery, it’s time to find out what the biggest winners are and how they spend their fortune.

Lucky Iraq Winner-$6.4 million in Oregon Lottery

You know, it’s hard to believe that someone has won the jackpot, especially when it comes to the online lottery because people often don’t want to reveal their identity. Of course, you would also not want to draw the attention of interested people unnecessarily and thus endanger yourself. That’s exactly how a lucky winner from Iraq decided. However, apart from the incredible $6.4 million prize, it is interesting that this man was actually born in Iraq and lives there, but he is the winner of the Oregon Lottery. Pretty crazy, isn’t it? This very interesting situation happened in December of 2015.

Jenn Burston of United Kingdom-£3 million (about $3.85 million) in the UK National Lottery

You may have heard the story of Jenn Burston, a woman who won a whopping £3 million on the UK National Lottery. Indeed, her story is very interesting. She decided to buy a lottery ticket via her smartphone, which is a great example for anyone who doubts the online lottery. When she received the lottery win notification message, Jenn actually thought she won £3,000. But, when she showed her husband Ian a message, they realized that they had just become a millionaire and that the jackpot was £3 million. According to them, all this money means safety and a bright future for them and their children.

Cassey Carrington and Matt Topham-£45,000,000 (approximately $57.5 million) playing EuroMillions

You’ve probably heard of EuroMillions, one of the most popular lotteries in the world that is also available online. Well, we can only say that the story of Cassey Carrington and Matt Topham is great proof you can win money by playing the online lottery. Another interesting thing is that the two didn’t actually play the lottery or any gambling game long before the big jackpot win. Therefore, it can be said that this is pure luck.

With a little money invested, a computer and an internet connection, Matt and Cassey, who are from Nottinghamshire, have become multi-millionaires at the age of 22. Truly amazing and instructive for all people who think the lottery is a waste of time. We have to mention that their prize was a whopping £45,000,000. Just imagine what you would do with so much money. You could have whatever you want.

Edwina and David Nylan-Possible winning prize of as much as £35,000,000 (about $44.74 millions)

Wondering what ‘possible winning’ prize means? Well, believe us, Edwina and David Nylan know this better than anyone else. Specifically, this UK-based couple could very easily enjoy a tropical island right now with a £35,000,000 lottery win. However, we must emphasize that they could. Unfortunately, it seemed a lack of attention caused them not to check a confirmation message that they did not receive after purchasing the lottery ticket via smartphone.

The purchase didn’t actually go through, so their prize remained a dream. If they had verified that a confirmation message had been received, they would now be multimillionaires today. If they had done everything right, the prize would have been a whopping £35,000,000. Their bad luck or perhaps negligence should be a lesson to anyone who plays the online lottery. Please, always make sure you have received the message.