Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a behavioral and developmental disorder that is usually diagnosed in a child’s early childhood (Within the first two years of a child’s life). In this article, we are going to highlight five facts about ASD to educate you further on the disorder.

Different levels:

Autism can prevent themselves in many forms and affects every individual differently. There are three levels of Autism, which range from mild to severe cases. These levels are highlighted within the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and reflect the necessary support that an individual with autism needs.

Level One: Those diagnosed with level one autism may require minor support, usually in the form of therapy. They tend to have trouble with communication and holding conversations with others.

Level Two: Those diagnosed with level two autism, require more substantial support, again usually in the form of more advanced therapy such as sensory integration therapy. They tend to have trouble adapting to different routines and have a lack of communication skills.

Level Three: Those with level three autism require a high amount of support. They generally display repetitive behaviors and have great distress when there is a change in their routine. This level may require the individual to have a caregiver who can provide them with ongoing support.

Causes:

There is no known exact cause for Autism Spectrum Disorder. However, scientists believe it may have something to do with genetics and environmental factors. It could be linked to disruptions in early brain growth. However, this is not certain. It is known, however, that it is more common in boys than girls and in children that are born prematurely. Regardless of some individual beliefs, Autism is not caused by vaccinations, and scientists have proved this.

Treatment Options:

As mentioned above, there are different levels of Autism, all of which require different treatments. Although there is no immediate cure for ASD, therapy can help manage symptoms and minimize distress on the diagnosed individual. Individuals with ASD may experience stress reactions in some situations, and there may be changes in sleep patterns.

The issue of management is particularly important in addressing the number of children with ASD who are re-exposed to serious risk factors (substance abuse and/or mental illness). The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Institute of Medicine both recommend that interventions be provided to help children develop social skills and learn more about themselves. Further research in this area may reveal interventions to help children with different levels of autism do better in school and more efficiently interact with people.

Intervention methods include:

Behavioral Interventions: Therapy sessions have been created designed for those with ASD and can significantly assist a child’s social and interaction skills. They encourage positive behaviors and acknowledge negative ones. Emphasis is placed on creating a positive, social peer group in a “safe” environment. Information is not gleaned from these professional gatherings. Instead, it is presented orally and in written form. This method may be helpful for children whose anxiety is typical.

These sessions provide family and caregivers with the opportunity to work together to solve challenges, learn how to help children develop and take an active role in their lives.

Medications: Autism is a chronic condition. Treatment for an autistic child is much more challenging than for a normal child. Using medication can help. You may wonder how you can tell if a child is getting the right medication to treat his or her autism. Here are some hints:

In some circumstances, medication can be administered to assist those that have trouble sleeping, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and serious behavioral problems.

Family Counselling: Family Counselling is always provided, and can significantly help families manage to raise a child with Autism, and techniques that can help them regain control of their wellbeing. Every effort is made to provide support and access to a well-trained team of healthcare professionals (dignity carers). This includes referrals to activities and activities that support autism, and group coaching and rehabilitation, together with access to respite care when available. While this option does not provide subsidized therapies or interventions, we are aware that supports are valuable for parents.

So there you have it. If you suspect that your child may have Autism Spectrum Disorder, always remember to do your research and speak with your doctor regarding the next step.