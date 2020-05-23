With the advancements of digital services, we have many useful options today, that could help us with our projects, business plans, and more. The ability to convert audio files into text is a very useful option, especially if you attend some college classes, presentations, or business meetings. Also, audio transcription is one of the best ways to take notes.

There are many benefits of audio transcription, such as the ability to share information much easier, record any speech in a text format, use that text as relevant data and be more concentrated on the speech. Also, you can save a lot of time when you choose some of the transcription options that can provide you with a text format. However, there are various ways to transcribe audio, and it is not easy to choose the proper one. In this article, we are going to introduce you to 3 easy ways to transcribe your audio to text in 2020.

1. Transcription Software

If you choose some software as the main option for the transcription of audio files to text, you will need a PC, smartphone, or a Dictaphone to record some speech, and convert it with this software. The most important thing related to the recording is that you must use some high-quality system for recording, which is also capable of playing back and listen to some audio several times.

Transcribear is a great example of good transcription software, and it can transcribe both video and audio files with the ability to choose between automatic and manual transcription. If you choose the automatic option, you will get a full transcript in a few minutes after you upload a video or audio file. On the other hand, you can use a manual option if you want to type the text by yourself, and this software will help you with options to slow down the audio, fast forward, and more. Moreover, the best option that this software provides is live transcription. You can use Transcribear to instantly convert audio into text while you are at the meeting or in a class.

There are also many other types of software that you can use for transcription, and the most important factor of a high-quality process of creating text out of audio is to have the proper equipment to record the sound, and good ambient, without background noise. Some of the most popular programs besides Transcribear are Start-Stop Universal Transcription System, Dragon Naturally Speaking, Express Scribe, and Inqscribe.

2. AI Converter

We can see that there is a great demand for this kind of software, which is the main reason why engineers are trying to develop one that is using AI technology with the highest accuracy and grammar. There are already some excellent AI programs that can automatically transcribe audio into text. We can see that some big corporations like Google, Baidu, and Microsoft are also trying to develop high-quality software that will have maximized accuracy.

The main challenge when you choose this option is the quality of the voice and recording device because you will need to have a clear background with no noises that will disrupt the AI to correctly create a text. However, using this ability is great when you want to take notes, but it is still not on the level where you can correctly transcribe some audio into the document.

The greatest benefit of using this technology is that you can create a quick text for free or for a minor cost since most of these apps are offering free trials and an affordable subscription. On the other side, the main downside is that you will have to spend a lot of time fixing all mistakes in the text.

3. Manual Transcription Services

While it is not so fast and attractive like modern options, manual transcription can most accurately transcribe any file. There are many online services that you can use for transcription. For example, if you are working in marketing, finance, medical, legal, media, or any other sector, your documents and reports need to be of high quality, and the latest technology still doesn’t have that kind of ability. However, you can hire a professional who can transcribe any audio file for you.

There are many online platforms where you can find people who are offering various services, such as Fiverr, Freelancer, or Upwork, where you can place an ad, or search for people who are experienced with academic writing and audio transcription. On the other hand, this option is the most expensive but will assure you that you will get a high-quality text.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, there are various options that you can use for transcription of the audio file. Also, you will have to be sure that there is a proper ambient around the person that is speaking since any sort of background noises can disrupt the software of recording and transcribing the file correctly. Furthermore, you need to be aware that most of the programs can only create poor quality text documents because they usually don’t have the ability to correct grammar or place punctuation marks.

The main benefits of using software or machine transcribers are that you can easily create text documents out of audio files. The fastest option is AI transcription, but it has the highest levels of mistakes and inaccuracy. Online platforms and software are slightly better, but they also need improvements when it comes to academic writing skills.

The process of creating text out of an audio file is very easy, and you just need to upload file in the software and wait a couple of minutes to get a text generated from it. Both digital services and AI converters are a great option for students to record the class and use it for studying at home. On the other hand, if you want to get a high-quality document out of any audio recording, we advise you to use the online services that will save you a lot of time and help you get a proper text file that is grammatically correct.