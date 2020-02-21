Indonesia, or the Republic of Indonesia, is located in Southeast Asia. After China, India and the U.S., it is the 4th most populated country on Earth. Some tourists love it because of wonderful Bali, others heard about the fascinating wildlife or volcanoes. The truth is, it has something for every taste, so you can enjoy the beautiful scenery, tasty food, or talk to friendly locals who are very welcoming and nice. It is also one of the best places to go if you enjoy diving and snorkeling.

Gambling in Indonesia

After sightseeing, sunbathing and enjoy the rich sea life, tourists usually like to head to the clubs and get to know some new people. One of the amusements that are most wanted is certainly gambling. However, considering that the population in Indonesia is mostly Muslim, you should know that gambling is not legal in Indonesia. Islam forbids gambling and alcohol, so if you decide to go to Bali, you should know that there are no casinos there.

If you are thinking about joining some backroom poker games, it is certainly something we wouldn’t recommend because it is risky. Sports betting is also banned from Indonesia. The only way to place bets is to find someone overseas who will be your bookie and take care of your bets. Just be careful about this, choose trusted and reputable bookies who will take care of your bets.

It is not legal to play poker in Indonesia. We wouldn’t recommend joining any private games, because that may put you in trouble. Besides the possibility of having legal issues, you may also be a target for pickpocketing and mugging, because carrying lots of cash with you puts you at risk. The only way you can engage in a poker game is to have one in the hotel room because the hotel staff won’t intervene.

Happy Luke gives loyalty coins regularly and has live tables in ten major cities. It has a license from the Philippines. It was launched 5 years ago with the intention to target the Asian market. It is an opportunity to play your favorite games without any issues. Players can deposit the money and withdraw it whenever they want to. It is completely safe, so you can be sure that even if you encounter some issue, you will have an instant help from the support that is available in every minute of the day. Also, you can enjoy some privileges for VIP players if you wish.

Live Casino House was launched 3 years ago and currently has 7 platforms. The great thing is that the dealers can communicate in multiple languages, so you can be sure you will be understood. The majority of dealers are from Asia. The platforms have a high resolution and you can enjoy the amazing visual effects during playing games. The website gives various promotions to keep the players happy. Credit and debit cards, eWallets, instant banking, mobile payments, and prepaid cards are all accepted in the casino.

Dafabet is a website that offers content in several Asian and European languages so that everyone can enjoy the game. It is a company based in Makati. This website can be accessed on mobile phones and other devices. There are various options for sports betting, table games, iPoker, and so many other things. It has everything that one player may want and need in one place – bonuses, numerous games, and fast payout.

Each of these casinos is reputable and offers to the players what they can’t find anywhere in Indonesia – a casino with a great choice of games and easy access. Even though Indonesia does not own any of these websites, people from Indonesia can still engage and play favorite games from any place they like. There are still no plans for banning online gaming websites, but the government has taken some steps towards it, so be informed in order to stay out of trouble.

Gambling online is gaining popularity lately and, as you can see, it is pretty much the only option in Indonesia. However, once you get there as a tourist, make sure you enjoy all the beautiful scenery, it is a unique opportunity to see wonderful places. Go see the volcanoes and Lake Toba – the largest volcanic lake in the world. Visit the National Parks and maybe you will get a chance to see Komodo dragons or orangutans.

The clubbing scene is pretty rich so don’t miss out on going out and enjoying the nightlife. Jakarta is a city with the best clubs in Indonesia. With more than ten million people, it is an enormous metropolis with lots to offer. Once you hit the clubs, you will realize that everyone is dressed well, so dress to impress. Usually, the main visitors of these clubs are upper class, so keep in mind that casual look is not going to cut it. Dress up and present yourself in the best way possible. If you wish to get into the best clubs, you will need to invest a little, but you won’t regret it for sure.

Don’t get discouraged because Indonesia doesn’t have casinos, there is plenty of things to see. Beautiful people, open-minded and welcoming will definitely attract your attention and make you feel like you are at home. Explore what this beautiful country has to offer and make sure you enjoy every minute of your stay there. With so many things to see and do, we are sure you will be entertained throughout your stay!

Online casinos

Since there are no casinos in Indonesia, you can’t place bets and betting on horses is also illegal. However, if you want to place bets online, we offer you the best ones that exist at the moment: