Have you ever wondered how Google makes its money? We know it is a search engine and we’ve heard about the ads you can place on your website, but do you actually know how Google makes money from those websites? Well, all the money come from the pay per click advertising. This means that whenever you search a word that’s used as a keyword or whenever you click on something that’s used as anchor text, someone earns money.

As statistics show, the least expensive keywords cost about 1 cent in AdWords, however, did you know that that price can go up to almost 60 dollars? We all know that people pay a lot of money to get advertised, but researches say that people in the United States alone spent about $130 billion in 2019 and that number is estimated to get to $140 billion in 2020.

The price of the keywords is decided by algorithms, so it depends on the Ad Rank on Google, the competition and, of course, the maximum bid. Here we are going to talk about the most expensive Google Ads keywords in 2020 and we are going to tell you more about single keywords as well as phrases that people use and search for.

Top Keywords

Individual keywords cost more than a group of words put together. The most expensive of them are closely connected to industries, finances, and law. Another keyword that costs a lot is “degree”. Experts say that this is happening because the whole cost of education, especially in the United States, is growing every day.

Here are the most expensive ones, and how much each of these words cost:

Insurance – $54.91 Loans – $44.28 Mortgage – $47.12 Attorney – $47.07 Credit – $36.06 Lawyer – $42.51 Donate – $42.02 Degree – $40.61 Hosting – $31.91 Claim – $45.51 Conference Call – $42.05 Trading – $33.19 Software – $35.29 Recovery – $42.03 Transfer – $29.86 Gas/Electricity – $54.62 Classes – $35.04 Rehab – $33.59 Treatment – $37.18 Cord Blood – $27.80

If you look at all these keywords the first thing you will notice is that the top 5 are connected with finances and industries that make a lot of money. This means that if you are part of these industries, or if you plan on starting your own business connected with finances, you will have to pay a lot of money for the advertisement.

However, there are some groups of keywords that cost a lot as well. Here are the 5 most expensive groups of 2019 and 2020.

Gartner contact center as a service – $867 Aegon structured settlements – $820 Nearest 24-hour emergency clinic – $732 Software developer startup – $689 Identity access management best practices – $686

The company that is first on this list is a company with more than 15,000 employees and they are a research service that focuses on customer service, IT, finance, HR and so on.

One thing that people are not aware of is that Google makes about 97% revenue from advertisements. Even though you will have to pay a lot of money to show up on the first page on Google, you will gain a lot.

How SEO works?

Dadkhah suggests SEO is a crucial factor when it comes to AdWords rankings and that these are just some of the ways your website is evaluated and ranked. This whole process is really complex and broad.

Many people ask the question of why we need these keywords and why are people paying for them. Well, what’s the last time you Googled something? Less than an hour ago, right? What did you click on, was it one of the first 3 links that showed up or did you check the second page as well? Statistics show that less than 6% of all users go past the first page, so if you want people to notice you, then you have to be ranked high up on the search engines.

The easiest way to do this is by search engine optimization (SEO). When the website posts you have, are optimized that increases your chances of being better ranked. This means that you have to use the right keywords, place them in the right position and use them the right amount of times. So, for example, if the keyword you are using in “insurance” and the article you are writing is about 500 words, then you should use the keyword no more than 6 times. Also, you need to make sure that it is used in the first paragraph, the last one and a few times in the rest of the text. You also need to mention the same word in the title. Having an external link in your article will boost your chances of being ranked higher, however, you need to make sure that the link is not placed on the keyword.

To make this whole process easier for you, there are a lot of tools you can use that will count the number of times you’ve used that word and they will show you if you used it in the right places or not. Most of these tools are free of charge and can be used on most platforms, but if you are looking for something with more options and features and if you want your business to excel, then you might want to look at the premium tools.

The whole optimization process is really complex and these things are just the basics. If you want to make sure that your website is ranked high, then the smartest thing you can do is to hire an SEO expert. They will do a keyword analysis and they will tell you what you need to do to optimize your website.

When you invest in advertising and when you invest in people with SEO skills you are investing in your company. The higher your website is ranked, the better the chances of people noticing you are. Depending on the type of business you have, you will need to pay more or less for the keywords you want to use. Don’t forget to use calls to action as well, since they will help you get more comments, shares, likes and so on, where people will learn about your business without you having to spend additional money.