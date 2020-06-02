Billie Eilish is a young talented American singer and songwriter, who came into limelight in 2015 after uploading her song titled “Ocean Eyes” on sound cloud, Eilish was born December 18, 2001, and she spent her formative year in Los Angeles.

Just like the way most kids take after what they see their parents do, the passion Eilish has for music grew beyond the level of mediocrity since her parents were both musicians. It may also interest you to know that, Eilish and her brother Finneas were homeschooled, her quest for good music made her join a choir at the age of 8. Similarly, the presence of musically inclined minds around her- mother, father, and brother made it possible for her to write her first real song when she was 11.

According to Funfactoday Billie professionally started her music career signing a deal with Apple Music Artists and Repertoire Company platoon after the track “Ocean Eyes”, the song she originally recorded for her dance routine but ended up being favourably accepted in the public space with many media outlets playing the song.

One will always think that an amazing star with overwhelming love from fans and supporters will not crush on anyone, since she is always loved and cheered by fans, but contrary to this assertion Eilish spoke about her love for Justin Bieber while growing up. At one of Eilish’s interview she made it known that she loved Justin Bieber when she was smaller, here are few lines of what she said at the KROQ 106.7 Fm when she was asked for one person she could wait outside for just like her fans will do for her, “See here’s the thing – Justin Bieber – obviously. But anybody could say that, right? I feel like everybody had a Justin Bieber phase when they were like 12. When I say that it doesn’t sound as serious as it really was, and my mom is in the room and can literally vouch for it, which is that when I was like 12, I was not a fan of him. That was like my first love. That was the person I was in love with, in my head he was in love with me, it was like a relationship with a person, it wasn’t like a weird thing at the time, it was like a longing. I would cry all the time just because he didn’t know I existed.” From Eilish’s response one will be right to say that she is still very much in love with Justin.

However, many of Eilish’s fans long to see who the lucky man turns out to be- Justin or another? Your guess is as good as mine. Nevertheless, Billie Eilish’s music has won several international awards and recognition and here are some amazing facts about her that will surprise new and existing fans.

1. Billie Eilish was conceived through IVF- In Vitro Fertilization, a systematic process used in preventing infertility or genetic problems to enable the conception of a child, this system involves the collection of ripe ovaries from a woman and fertilized in a lab.

2. Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell and the names of her mother and father are Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell respectively.

3. Billie Eilish is of Irish and Scottish descent and she was born on the 18th of December 2001.

4. Billie Eilish’s only sibling is Finneas, and he was instrumental to the signing of Eilish by Apple Music Artists and Repertoire Company platoon.

5. Eilish was homeschooled by her mother who also taught her the basics of music writing.

6. Her breakthrough track, “Ocean Eyes” was first released and uploaded on SoundCloud in the year 2015.

7. The Audio version of Ocean Eyes was released in 2015 while the video was released March 2016.

8. Her song “Ocean eyes” on Youtube has over 260 million views.

9. Eilish wrote her first real song when she was 11, though the song was written as part of her music class assessment.

10. Ocean Eyes was released in 2015 while the video was released March 2016.

11. Ocean Eyes was given platinum recognition by the Recording Industry Association of America September 2018 and also peaked at number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100.

12. Billie Eilish emerged the youngest to ever win and She is likewise the second person ever to win four Grammy in the same year.

13. Two of Billie Eilish’s Album-(When we all fall Asleep and where do we go) won Album of the year during the 2019 Apple Music Awards and Foreign Albums of the year at 2019 Danish Music Award.

14. Her first tour took place in February-April 2018 and it was tagged “where’s My Mind tour” and that’s four years after the release of Ocean Eyes- her breakthrough track.

15. She was born and raised a vegetarian and she is a strong proponent of veganism- the practice of abstinence from animals products, most especially eating of animal products.

16. With over 12million follower on Instagram, Eilish is not still a social media freak.

17. She does not want to be body shamed and this informs her style of wearing bogus dresses.

18. “The Office” is Eillish’s favourite Tv show and she even adopted samples from one of the episodes of the show in her song titled “My Strange Addiction”

19. Eilish has learnt over the years how best to manage her Tourette syndrome- a neurodevelopment disorder that occurs in child or adolescent.