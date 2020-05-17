The situation in the job market has always been variable when it comes to many positions and professions. While some jobs that were very popular for a long time could lose its prosperity for younger generations, there are a lot of modern professions that are still far from the peak. One of the main factors that are affecting the existence and popularity of many professions today is the fast development of technology and digital services.

Universities strive to keep pace with technology developments and market needs. Also, there are new subjects and courses every year that tend to improve the education system and make it more effective. Before you choose the right university, you have to be aware of the profession and positions that have the best potential. Here are the careers that are most in-demand in 2020.

1. Data Analyst

While this position is popular for some time, many experts suggest that in 2020, there will be an even higher demand for data scientists. The main reason for that is the rise of cloud services and the implementation of digital tools in many companies. Also, it is expected that the demand for data analysts will continue to grow in the future. You can visit James Cook University website and read more about this position, salaries, and many other benefits and possibilities.

2. Software Developer

The wide use of technologies, the Internet, applications, online platforms, and many other digital services made the software developer profession to be of great demand today and to have an even higher potential in the future. You surely won’t make a mistake if you choose to become a developer. In the United States, the average salary of a senior developer is higher than 100,000$. Also, the great advantage of this career is that you have increased flexibility and ability to work from home.

3. 3D Printing Specialist

One of the best recent innovation that can be implemented in many industries is a 3D printing technology, that is seen as a future of production. This technology is giving us the possibility to create various products with increased accuracy and quality. Also, this method is especially important for the medical industry because it can help in complex operations, the production of various equipment, and many other benefits.

4. Architects and Engineers

While these positions have been popular for a long time, they will remain so in the future, because there will always be a demand for building modern object. However, they also need to advance and learn new methods and technologies like robotics, nanotechnology, advanced materials, and many more. When it comes to trends in construction, the most popular projects are related to smart homes and environmental protection.

5. Dentist

This is another profession that will always be in high demand, and, naturally, dentists will always have a steady job. Currently, there is a lack of dentists on the market, which makes it a very popular choice for young people to choose this career. The average salary of a dentist in the United States is around 150,000$ annually. Also, technology is affecting this profession like many others, with advanced tools and methods that help for more effective treatment and preservation of healthy teeth.

6. Product Designers

The main reason why there will always be a need for good product designers is that production is constantly evolving, and there are new products on the market every day. However, a successful career as a product designer will also require knowledge in other industries, technology, marketing, and business strategies.

7. Accountant

Every business requires someone to take care of accounting, documentation, taxes, and legality. The demand for accountants will continue to rise, especially because more companies are opening each year. On the other side, you will also have to learn a lot about online platforms and methods for digital accounting.

8. Solar Energy Specialist

We can see that the awareness for saving the environment is on the rise, and the trend is to find methods for spending less energy and alternatives for its production. One of the most efficient and ecological ways of creating electricity is by using solar energy. The career as a solar energy technician has great potential because there will be more people interested in installing panels. On the other side, this job will be stable because every panel requires proper maintenance.

9. Plumber

Due to the growing demand for modern roles such as programmers, engineers, analysts, and many others, professions such as plumber are less and less present. There is a big problem in many cities when we need a plumber, because it is hard to find one, and they can be quite expensive. The required education for this profession is high school. The plumbers have great potential in the future because there will be always a demand for a technician who is able to fix or install various bathroom devices.

10. Physical Therapist

While older generations are often in need of using services from masseuses and physical therapists, many younger people are also frequently going to spa centers. There are many advantages of physical therapy, especially for people who are spending 8 hours in the office every day. You can attend the course for this profession, and choose to work income spa center, or as a private therapist.

11. Human Resources

The market and businesses are growing fast, which means that there will be a demand for more people who are specialized for interviews and proper evaluation of both potential workers and people who are already part of some company. The HR specialist is also responsible for the proper development of the skills of workers in the company.

12. Digital Content Expert

The main reason why digital content specialists are so popular and important for many companies is that most of them started using digital services for the marketing and sales process. There is a wide range of possibilities for this profession since there is a demand from different industries for people with skills in digital services. As a proper digital content expert, you will have to take care of sharing the right content on the website of the company, but also social media, online stores, and many other platforms.