Wedding is a perfect opportunity for everyone to dress up nicely, dance, and have fun. No matter what the dress code or theme is, the decoration plays a crucial role when it comes to the overall impression. Usually, it is about the small, seemingly unimportant details that make the whole design beautiful. If you are wondering how to make your wedding décor unforgettable, this is the article for you. Take a look at the following list containing 10 best wedding ceremony decoration ideas!

1. Floral Chair Tails

People usually decide to go for floral chair tails because they add up to the whole atmosphere. Due to the fact that chairs are an inevitable component of one’s wedding, it is a good idea to decorate them accordingly. The best thing about these fairy tale tails is the fact that you can choose the color and type of the flower in order to make it fit into your overall design.

2. LED Candles

Candles are usually known as prompts which add up to the feeling of romance and fairy tale. Therefore, you can use them as part of your wedding ceremony. Due to the fact they are LED candles, you don’t have to worry about your guests being close to an open flame. Also, you will be amazed by how realistic these candles look. And the best thing – you can use as much of them as you like. In other words, you can fill in the whole room with them, and still nobody will notice that they are not real.

3. Garland of Greenery

What better way to say ‘I do’ than in front of the garland of greenery? You can work together with your wedding organizer and choose the best type of flowers and make it look like you are in the fairy tale. Also, the very moment when you get married is a memory you will cherish forever, so you want to make it look the best possible. Some would say that this part of the décor is even the most important one.

4. Calligraphed Aisle Sign

Everybody likes to read a little quote in order to be reminded of the true values in life. Why not make it part of your wedding decoration? You could write anything you like – a general quote about love, or even something meaningful to you and your partner. After all, your family and friends are gathering in order to celebrate love, so creating your decorations accordingly seems like an excellent idea!

5. Wooden Seating Signs

At a ceremony like this, all you want is for guests to know where they are sitting, so that you could avoid confusion and crowd that gets created when everyone is looking for a place to sit. So, having a seating sign is very important. However, did you know that you can incorporate them into the overall decoration? In fact, you can choose the design and color according to the general theme and therefore add up to the general look of the ceremony.

6. String lights

This prompt is very practical since it can be used in a number of different ways. For instance, you can put them around the table, or even line the sides of the aisle. They contribute to the whole fairy tale atmosphere, and what is even better, they are battery-powered. This is especially important for the outdoor weddings!

7. Silk Petals

A lot of people decide to use petals as a part of their wedding decorations because they beautiful and contribute to the romantic scenery. However, real petals are quite unpractical because they get dry out, and cost a lot. On the contrary, silk petals look real and are not that expensive. On the top of that, they will not dry out. Therefore, you can use them in order to make your walk to the aisle more beautiful and you don’t have to worry about these things.

8. Feathers

While we are at petals, you could consider the alternative. Lately, people decide to go for feathers instead of confetti and petals because they look amazing when it comes to the decoration. Not only are they fluffy and match your wedding dress, but they also make you feel like you are walking on the clouds.

9. Statuesque Vases

Weddings are usually all about flowers! In this case the less is more does not apply. Therefore, the more flowers you have, the better. Statuesque vases contribute the beautiful atmosphere, especially if they are positioned at the ends of the aisle. Also, they will create the feeling of getting married in a dreamy fairy tale castle.

10. Sequined Floor Runner

You can make your aisle fun and trendy with using sequined floor runner. Not only can it match your dress, but it can also fit beautifully to the theme of the wedding. Furthermore, it is very user-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about tripping over something on your walk to the aisle.

Conclusion

Hopefully, these 10 ideas were helpful when it comes to your decoration. The most important thing to remember is that you can basically use even the smallest detail as a prompt and means of decoration. All you have to do is give yourself the freedom to be creative and think outside of the box. However, if you still lack ideas or need somebody to advise you, it is probably best to consult the experts. For example, you can check out the web site Best For Brides. As they say, “Your venue makes or breaks the success of your wedding”, so this is the reason why they make sure that everything looks beautiful for your special day.