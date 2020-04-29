Mounting the television on your wall is one of the best things you can do if you want to save some space and if you want to be able to watch telly without putting it in a cabinet.

This may sound like a challenging task, but if you follow our tips you will be able to install your TV on the wall in just an hour or two. Always measure things twice and if you are not sure if things are done correctly, it is better to hire a professional service than to risk damaging the equipment.

Where do you want to put the TV?

This is the first thing you need to consider. Choose the room where you want to install the television and choose the wall. Think about the height and use a prop to see how things will look. Find a box or something with the same size as the telly so you have an idea of how the TV will look.

If you don’t like the angle or the position, it is better to change your mind now than to drill too many holes and end up spending money on fixing the walls.

Walls

Once you’ve chosen the room where you want to put the telly, you need to think about the type of wall you want to drill.

Some mounting equipment may be heavier than others, and some TVs are really heavy, so if you choose to drill holes in drywall, chances are, everything will fall apart. Experts say that you should never install the TV on the drywall as it will break down from the weight.

The next thing you need to think about are the bearing walls. First of all, they are really hard to drill into and if you manage to do that, you may damage the whole foundation. If you are set to do this, always consult with an expert before you do it. It is better to hire a professional service that will do it right without messing something up.

Tools

Before doing anything else, check if you have all the right tools. You will need a screwdriver, a drill that has the right size for the screws, and a stud finder.

In case you don’t have all the tools there are two things you can do. The first one is to just rent the equipment from a home improvement store or you can borrow a drill and other things you may need from a friend.

However, if you don’t have the right tools, chances are, you may not be fit to finish this task on your own. If you don’t do everything right, you will risk not mounting the TV correctly and it falling. For this task, it may be better to hire a professional service and places like TVAerialInstaller can help you with both the mounting and the satellite and areal installation.

Check for studs

If you have the right tools the next thing you need to do is check for studs. Use the stud finder and don’t forget to mark all the places where the studs are located. You can do this with a pencil and erase them later when you are done, or you can just put a small bit of tape on the wall.

Drill the holes

Now is the time to drill the holes. First, use a level to make sure that everything is straight and that you won’t end up with a crooked TV. Then mark all the places where you need to drill the holes.

Drill the holes and see if you need to add some of the screws now or if you should do it when you attach the bracket to the wall. When you buy the mount, you should get all the parts that are needed to finish the job. Just make sure that everything is included and if it is not, ask the seller in the store to tell you what kind of screws you should get.

Put the bracket on the wall

After you’ve marked and drilled the holes, you need to attach the bracket. Always attach the bracket first and then the plate on the TV. Don’t try to put everything at once. This step should be easy. Hold the bracket in place and put the screws in the right places. Use the screwdriver to make sure everything is neatly set in place. Double-check to see if anything is loose.

Connect the TV with the plate

You’re almost done! When the bracket is safely placed on the wall, now you just need to put the plate on the telly. Remove the stand from the television and put the plate on the back on it using the screws and other hardware that you should get with the mount. Once again, double-check if everything is correctly set in place and make sure that nothing is loose.

Mount the TV

This is the last step in mounting the television. Once you’ve securely attached the mounting bracket on the wall and you’ve installed the plate on the TV, now is the time to connect those two.

The process is simple and easy and you should be able to do it in one take. Just to be secure, you can ask your friends to help you so you can position it in the right place. Always double-check if the wall and the device are strong enough to carry the weight of the television itself. Some mounting devices are heavy and they are made for bigger televisions. So, before buying it, see how big and heavy your telly is, and depending on that, buy the mount.

Can I put the TV above the fireplace?

Many people want to install the TV just about the fireplace and they search for options to mount it on that wall. The best advice we can give you is: don’t do that. In time the television may get damaged, so you should only consider that option if you never use the fireplace.

In every other case, it is better to mount the telly on the side of the fireplace where it won’t get damaged and the plastic won’t melt from the heat. You can use full-range mounts, so you can move it around and find the best angle to enjoy your favorite channel.

Hide the wires

The last thing you need to do after the TV is securely installed on the wall is to hide all those wires. There are a lot of things you can do to achieve this, but the easiest one is to just put cable covers. You can play around with moldings and see how that looks in your space. You can also choose wireless devices, but those may cost a bit more. Consider all of the options and see which one is the best for your place.

These are all the things you need to consider before installing a television on your wall. Follow these tips and everything will work out fine.