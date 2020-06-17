You need not venture outside the US to see some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The United States of America have a plethora of beautiful, natural attractions – most importantly, our country has some gorgeous beaches and shores. Some of these beaches are for those who like to take everything easy. These are calm places where you can sit quietly and watch the sunset. Needless to say, other people prefer to spend their time more dynamically. For these individuals, it might be best to consider some other beaches with more vibrant lifestyles.

Then again, some of us like to go to the shore regardless of the weather. If you’re not one of those “cold-phobic” people, you’ll most certainly find it interesting to visit some northern states where the water is practically too cold, even during the summer months.

Finally, we’ll devote a lot of space to everyone’s favorite – hot destinations with loads of blazing sunshine and pleasant water.

That’s our intention- to find the top 10 states with most beautiful beaches, and to simultaneously find the best beaches from each of these categories:

Best for surfing Best for family vacation Best nightlife Best for sightseeing Best overall

Top States With Best Beaches For Surfing

Surfers are a curious, rather specific bunch of individuals, and these people sometimes don’t really care about factors that other people take into consideration when choosing the best beach for vacation. Surfers search for good waves, and these are found throughout the whole US, regardless of the geographical location (e.g. south/north).

New Jersey

This state is most certainly not what you would call a perfect destination. It’s quite high up the Northern American continent, and cold oceanic water is something not everybody can get used to. However, New Jersey beaches are widely known and respected among the subgroup of extreme surfers (as if surfing wasn’t extreme enough in the first place). These surfers, who call themselves “The Numb Skulls”, don’t let such trivial things as freezing weather (literally freezing, with snow and all that) and extremely cold water, hinder their enthusiasm and love for surfing.

California

California, and, more specifically, the crown of its surfing community, Huntington Beach, offers loads of opportunities to avid surfers. Needless to say, this location has much more pleasant weather, on average, when compared with the New Jersey beaches. Huntington Beach is actually a state-protected, as it provides breeding spaces to a few endangered species of animals. This location actually competes for the place of the best beach overall. It has many courts for various sports like volleyball and basketball. The state also provides lifeguard security, which is necessary due to the sheer amount of people who visit the Huntington coast.

Top States With Beaches For Family Vacation

Finding a perfect location for a family vacation can be a drag. You have to consider a lot of things like “Will the kids like it?”, “How noisy it is?”, “Are there any attractions for kids?”. Fortunately, the US is full of places where you can take your family, and have a great time.

Florida

With its splendid town, Clearwater, Florida ranks high on the list of top family destinations. If you opt for Clearwater, FL, you’ll do best to visit this place anywhere between October and May. From June till September, Clearwater gets a lot of rain, and you don’t want to disappoint your kids with a sedentary vacation.

These are just some of the most interesting things to see:

Moccasin Lake Nature Park Clearwater Marine Aquarium (with dolphins, sharks, otters, turtles, pelicans, etc.)

Interestingly enough, Clearwater has three sister cities- Nagano from Japan, Wyong from Australia, and Kalamaria, from Greece.

California

It’s not surprising to see California once again on this list. However, this time it’s not a particularly surf-friendly destination. If you want to spend a nice time with your family in California, you might as well visit Long Beach with its attractions:

RMS Queen Marry- this ship, reminiscent of the great Titanic (and approximately as old as the Titanic), is permanently docked in Long Beach. Aquarium of the Pacific- extremely well-equipped and large aquarium. Grand Prix of Long Beach

Top States With Best Beaches For Nightlife

When you’re a dazed adolescent who loves to party, or if you simply like to have a good time, you should consider some of these destinations. We left out places known for its nightlife on purpose, so we can devote more space to more obscure (but no less interesting!) beaches with great nightlife.

Texas

Perhaps one wouldn’t think of Texas when someone mentions nightlife, but this state has Isla Blanca Beach, which increases the allure of Texas for young adolescents who only want to party. Isla Blanca is the so-called spring-break location, and there are many students here from March to April. Not only are streets lush with restaurants and bars, but there’s barbeque everywhere!

Delaware

Perhaps Texas isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think about nightlife, but Delaware probably wasn’t even a possibility. And yet this obscure state has some interesting “happenings”, especially during the summer. Delaware, and its beaches like Rehoboth, often find their place on the “Best Little Beaches” lists. While you shouldn’t expect anything too big, Rehoboth will still offer loads of good music during the summer months.

Best States With Nice Beaches for Sightseeing

New York (Ditch Plains Beach) Hawaii (Waipio Valley Beach)

Best States With Beaches Overall

South Carolina (Beachwalker Park) Massachusetts (Coast Guard Beach)

Conclusion

We tried to find some less-known beaches, but also mention some of the popular ones. The most important thing nowadays is diversity, and we think we were able to select the most diverse sample of US beaches. You’ve probably noticed that we’ve only mentioned one Hawaii beach. This is simply due to the fact that many Hawaii beaches deserve a text on their own.