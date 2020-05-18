The current generation of football fans is very different from those of the past.

Fans can get real-time news directly to their phones through mobile apps. Furthermore, these apps do more than presenting news. The apps are sophisticated that they can be used for online sports betting, for example, reputable betting apps, which presenting live scores and statistics of football games.

Technological advancements have transformed everything, including the way the footballfans.net site is disseminated. In the past, newspapers, radio and television were the main sources of information. But technology has changed all that now.

In this article, we review ten essential apps that football fans should have.

FlashScores is a free mobile app that can run on both the iOS and Android platforms. With this app, you can keep track of all the football action on a busy night. If you love other sports also, the app covers more than 30 different sports and up to 5000 competition across the world.

You will have up-to-the-minute updates of the football matches you are following through the live text commentary. You can also view how the current matches’ status affects their respective league tables.

The app also provides information on competition draws, head-to-head statistics, and highlights. You can also view goal replays.

2. oneFootball

OneFootball is also free and can run on both Android and iOS platforms. It is among the most lived football apps by fans. The app has been one of the leading platforms for news, latest scores, and results for several years.

On the platform, you have access to almost 200 main leagues and competitions worldwide. Some of the leagues and competitions you can follow on the app include Confederations Cup, English Premier League, Liga MX, Primera Division, among others.

3. Forza Football

Forza Football is another free football app that runs on both Android and iOS. Football fans love the app for the live scores, push notifications, opinion polls, and video highlights.

This is a rare bundle that you will not find in many football apps. What makes it better is the sharing of the collective opinion of fans from across the world.

4. Stats Zone

Stats Zone is available to both Android and iOS users for free. Stats Zone is the go-to app for football stats. When you install the app, you can get live scores, lineups, goal alerts, and more than 1500 stats for each game.

Stats Zone is arguably the most comprehensive football stats app in the whole world. This has seen the app bag multiple awards. The app gives you access to the most prominent soccer competitions in Europe.

Examples include the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue Un, and UEFA Champions League. What’s more, you access all these stats for free.

5. SofaScore

SofaScore is available to both Android and iOS users for free. It is your ideal app for live coverage of fixtures, results, and table standings.

It provides football fans with up-to-date statistics on teams, including head-to-head, current form, and other vital aspects. The app has proven resourceful to punters on sports betting sites.

You can access statistics for other sports also. You will be able to get news and other stats on all the major leagues and competitions in the world.

6. BT Sport

You can download the BT Sport app for free on both Android and iOS. The app offers football fans with live streaming of sport in the UK. The live streaming provides users with incredible user experience with the ability to switch between crucial moments in the game, viewable goal alerts, and much more.

Apart from watching live matches, you can also view stats and highlights for various games. However, some of the functionalities in the app come with a premium.

7. Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is available to both Android and iOS football fans for free. The app ensures the football fans are up to date with what is happening to their favorite team and athletes.

If you don’t want updates on all other teams, the app allows you to select your team so that you can only get updates for the team that matters to you.

Based on your choice, the app will relay to you suitable, real-time updates collected from other sources. From these sources, you will get stories, match scores, photos, and interrelated videos.

8. Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports is available for free and can run on both Android and iOS. With the app, the users can access the latest sports updates, news, events, scores, stats, and much more.

If you have a yahoo account, you can sign in to the app using that account. You can sync your settings with your mobile devices to get a similar experience. Within the app, you can also read articles by other sports fans and analysts.

9. theScore

Football fans can use this app to get the latest sports updates, analyses, scores, and other breaking news. The app also has a sports calendar that will let you know upcoming matches. You can also view scores and stats from past matches.

With the app, you can follow their preferred teams and athletes. From your Android or iOS device, you can get personalized notifications and news concerning your preferred team and athlete.

The app has integrated other social features like stories, game summaries, and stats, which you can easily share with your friends and followers.

10. MLS

MLS offers users live soccer scores and news. When you install the app on your Android or iOS, you will be able to access the most recent news, live scores, match fixtures, table standings, and other features.

Users can check out photos, videos, game scores, and starting lineups for various league games. There is a personalization feature that allows you to follow your preferred teams and players. This way, you can receive personalized notifications and news on the team or player you like.

You can also access other important features that are normally found in paid sports apps. For instance, you can watch a video of key plays shown before and after the full game highlights.