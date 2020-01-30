No matter how fashionable clothes you choose is, an outfit cannot be complete without stylish boots. Styles have changed over the years, and trends keep changing, but we know how important it is to look good. In the era of Instagram, the bad outfit is something we cannot let happen.

Luckily for you, we can help you navigate through the fashion world and all the models of boots that will be a huge hit this year. If you want to be up to date with the new fashion trends, one thing is for sure – we got you covered. Here are the top 10 boots for 2020 according to the online-stylist.co.uk.

1. Knee-high boots

Women adore these boots because they can be combined with almost anything – put on some jeans, a jacket, knee-high boots, some jewelry and a little bit of makeup and you will be ready to go. If you want a little bit more elegant look, you can combine it with a dress and a coat, and you will be ready to conquer the world!

2. Lace-up boots

These boots used to be a choice of rebellious high school girls who wanted to attract attention, but now they’re more stylish than ever. They can be combined with a pumper or a leather jacket, skinny jeans and smoky eyes look for the days when you want to look edgy, or with a dress and a soft makeup when you want to be comfortable, but stylish are the same time.

3. Ankle boots

If you want to be trendy and you are courageous, choose white ankle boots to brighten up the day. Combine them with a nice grey coat, white sweater, and gray pants, and you will be as stylish as ever. It is a gentle look suitable for business occasions or when you want to have dinner with friends. Sticking to 2 colors will certainly add up to the overall elegance and you can be sure that you will be noticed.

4. Boohoo Boots

For days when you want to look sophisticated, but don’t try too hard, put these boots on and you will feel like you’re walking on clouds. These boots look amazing, but they are also comfortable and are easy to combine with other items. You can create your outfit in no time, by adding a little edge and wearing a biker jacket and perhaps boyfriend jeans to create one interesting look.

5. Cowboy boots

It seems like the Western fantasy will never completely vanish, not until there are so many nice and fashionable cowboy boots to try on. You cannot go wrong if you simply choose to put on some classic jeans, or you can even wear leather pants and a leather jacket, for one wild look. Who says that you want to be tamed? Girl wants to be wild from time to time and these boots are a perfect way to show it.

6. Ankle boots with a square heel

Some days we simply need to be comfortable but don’t lose any appeal to our looks. For those days, ankle boots with a square heel is perfect. They simply give us the support we need while running around to finish up the business obligations we have.

7. Fur boots

Every lady needs to wear fur boots on the lazy days when we want to spend some time with friends, run some errands or go for a cup of coffee. Not only they are warm, but they look so fuzzy and good, that the simply evoke some nice feelings. It will definitely help you feel good but also look amazing at the same time. Combine them with some soft pants, jeans or leggings, put on a nice warm jacket, a fashionable hat and you will be good to go!

8. Flat ankle boots

Some days, when we know that we will be running around a lot, and want to avoid high heels, flat ankle boots can be a lifesaver. They don’t have to look plain, with so many models on the market, there are numerous ways to combine the perfect outfits you like. River Island flat boots with buckles in black are perfect boots that can be combined with black pants or any type of jeans, coats or leather jackets, with more or less makeup, so you can create a casual or edgier look. It is up to you.

9. UGG

These boots are an absolute must for all the girls who want to show the world that they are trendy and fashionable. They are made of sheepskin and high-quality wool, so you can be sure that your feet will be dry and comfortable no matter how cold it is outside. It is great for the occasions when you want to go skiing or simply spend some time on the snow with your friends. You can be sure that these boots will keep you warm and comfortable so the only thing you will be thinking about is the next fun thing you will do.

10. Timberland

This brand has proven just how quality their shoes and boots are and they are quite recognizable around the world. They can be combined with a casual coat, a nice, warm jacket, leggings or jeans. Just put some sweater and the hat on, and you will be ready to face snowy weather and low temperatures. These boots will keep you warm, but you will be trendy and ready to face the world.