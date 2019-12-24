Everybody dreams of owning a home and mortgage experts like the RightMortgageUK can make this dream a reality if you want to purchase a home instead of building. They will provide you with the best advice when it comes to mortgage or even arrange for your mortgage.

Having your own home comes with a lot of benefits; you enjoy great freedom, you don’t have to worry about paying rent your every month, you have a larger space, etc. The journey to owning a home is a rough one; it requires hard work and commitment.

This article gives you some of the top saving tips that can help you build your home. These tips include:

Open a savings account

The first step to accomplishing your plan of owning a home is to open a savings account. Opening a savings account is now made easier; you don’t have to go to a bank to do so. Many banks nowadays provide online savings accounts to customers, allowing them to open an account anywhere, anytime.

An online savings account provides you with great convenience. It can earn you compound interest on your savings as well. So you have every right to open an online savings account.

Automate your savings

When opening your savings account, make sure that you automate it monthly. By doing this, a portion of your paycheck will go into your savings account automatically before you even think of spending it. This will increase your savings significantly. It will also prevent you from spending your paycheck on things that you don’t necessarily need.

Come up with a budget

You should come up with a realistic and reasonable budget to allow you to save adequate cash for your down payment. The best way to create a budget is to check what comes in and what gets out of your bank account on a monthly basis, i.e., your income vs. your expenses.

After getting rid of the unnecessary expenses, pay attention to the recurring and fixed expenses such as utilities, rent, etc. You can then decide how much you want to go to your savings account each month. Then you can calculate the amount you remain with that you will use on miscellaneous expenses such as groceries and food.

Reduce the unnecessary luxuries

It is no secret that unnecessary luxuries can be costly. These unnecessary luxuries include expensive meals out, massages, the daily cup of Starbucks coffee, meal delivery services, magazine subscriptions, expensive clothes, and books, etc. They might seem like lifestyle luxuries by just mentioning them, but they require money, and if you calculate the money you spend on them every month, you will be surprised.

Get a side hustle

You can save a lot of money if you have other sources of income. You can start a side hustle if you already have your daily job [9-5 job]. You can also make money by doing other jobs such as freelance photography, freelance writing, tutoring, transcription, etc.

Source building materials for yourself

Naturally, distrusting people is a vice but the opposite is true especially when it comes to hiring a contractor. Many are the cases when contractors give wrong figures for building materials where you will end up paying more money than needed. In this case, it’s only safe to just trust yourself. Walk out of your comfort zone and source the building materials for yourself to avoid using the money you would have otherwise not used. You can still get quality materials at a reasonable price. Take this case for example where a contractor purchases a water heater at $850 where you can find the same water heater for about $350. Sourcing your materials will save you good money.

Save materials for reuse

Incredibly, right now you may be possessing something that can be used when constructing your home. Basically metallic and hardwood materials are long-lasting and have what it takes to stand the test of time. They might not be in an impressive condition as we speak but if repaired by an expert they will shine like when they were new and this will spare you the cost of buying everything new.

Handle what you can

You don’t have to be an expert in house building to fix a few things here and there. Some people out their especially men can easily fix a toilet or sink. You can also do simple tasks such as house painting. If you are in a position to perform these little tasks, you will end up saving some money that you could have used to pay someone else. You might be impressed to realize that you are doing a perfect job than the specialist in the construction work because when it comes to doing anything for yourself, you actually do it with all your heart, giving yourself nothing but the best.

Buy A home for resale

Of course, you want to build your own home from scratch, but before you get to that, you can consider buying an already built home that you can afford for resale. You don’t have to move to that house. Before finding a buyer who can offer your target price, you can consider letting it out. Be sure to upgrade the house if necessary and you will soon land a buyer who can buy the house at a profitable price.

Use Skilled family members

If you are among fortunate few, you might be having a close relative who is well-versed with construction work. That’s an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. Integrate them into your building plan as this will save you thousands of cash. I am not implying that you hire them for free but at least their charges will be reasonable after all you people are the same family. You can also have friends who are electricians and they can help you do the wiring at a friendly cost. Buddy! That’s what friends and families are for, to bail you out when you are stuck. When building your home or saving towards building it, being a loner is the last thing you need. Talk to people who have already build their homes, and get ideas from them, asks for referral expert builders and you will be good to go.